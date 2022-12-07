Former Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig shares health update after cancelling tour

Love Productions - Channel 4

Sandi Toksvig is waiting to fly back to the UK after leaving Australian hospital.

Earlier this week, the comedian and former Great British Bake Off co-host was diagnosed with bronchial pneumonia while out on tour in the Southern Hemisphere, forcing her to cancel the New Zealand leg of it.

Now, she's provided a health update via Twitter, writing to her fans: "Thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words while I've been unwell. I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I'm fit to fly home.



"My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service."

The likes of Lenny Henry (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), children's author Philip Ardagh and Spitting Image's Jan Ravens were some of the first to wish Toksvig well in the replies.

Outnumbered and GoldenEye actress Samantha Bond added: "Much love. And get fully better soon."



Toksvig's original stand-up cancellation statement read: "Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour. She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel and perform.

"Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough – Team Toksvig."

Symptoms of the infection usually consist of coughing, difficulty breathing and fever.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, it's known as The Great British Baking Show, and streams on Netflix. Bake Off: An Extra Slice, hosted by Tom Allen and Jo Brand, airs on Fridays at 8pm on Channel 4.

