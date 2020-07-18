Former Bafana Bafana captain Radebe reacts to Leeds United's return to Premier League

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs defender Lucas Radebe has expressed delight at the return of Leeds United to the Premier League.

Radebe's former employers needed a point to seal their promotion to the Premier League but they did it in style, beating Barnsley 1-0 to secure all three points on Thursday night.

Leeds needed a 28th-minute own goal from Michael Sollbauer's to cement their place at the top of the log with two games still to play in the season.

And Radebe took to Twitter to congratulate his former club which still holds him in high regard.

After long 16yrs finally the wait is over our dreams have come true bak in the premier league come on @LUFC Congratulations to ElLoco an the Boys absolutely proud.#MOT 💛🤍💙@andrearadri pic.twitter.com/NnTmkd0cMF — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) July 17, 2020

Radebe spent 11 years with Leeds between 1994 and 2005 and even after his retirement, he still remains loyal to the club - this time as a fan and an icon.

He made over 250 official appearances for the Elland Road-based outfit during that time - and he was also instrumental in Leeds reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2000-01 season.

When Leeds got relegated from the Premier League, Radebe was still on their books, although and a year later, he hung up his boots.

Unlike many South African footballers who returned from Europe to finish their careers in the PSL, a knee injury forced Radebe to end his career.

But he had no regrets as he was already in his mid-30s. After three years in the Championship division, Leeds were relegated to League One in 2007.

It took them three years to return to the Championship and a decade to be where they are after years of trying to reclaim their place among the top English teams.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa has also been hailed for the great job he did in transforming Leeds into one of the best teams in the Championship.

Bielsa has been the Leeds boss since 2018, and it took the 64-year-year-old mentor just two seasons to get them back to the elite league.