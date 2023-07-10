Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Katie Thurston Joins ‘FBoy Island’ Season 3 at the CW

It’s been a few years since the roses ran out, and Katie Thurston is still looking for love. The star of Season 17 of “The Bachelorette” has joined the cast of “FBoy Island.”

The series follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 26 men — 13 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. The finale reveals who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money.

Thurston first appeared in the “Bachelor” universe on Season 25 of “The Bachelor,” where she was a contestant as Matt James looked for a partner, eventually choosing Rachael Kirkconnell. Thurston then led her own season of “The Bachelorette” and ended up engaged to Blake Moynes, though the couple ended their relationship months later. Thurston went on to date another contestant, John Hersey, but announced that she and Hersey had broken up after seven months.

The first two seasons of “FBoy Island” aired on Max (then called HBO Max) in 2021 and 2022, respectively. As exclusively reported by Variety, the dating series was canceled in December. But in May, the CW picked up “FBoy Island” for Season 3 and additionally greenlit a spinoff titled “FGirl Island.”

