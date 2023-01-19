Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas Stagliano and Husband Stephen Split After 11 Years of Marriage

Christina Dugan Ramirez
·2 min read
Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano Split After 11 Years of Marriage

deannastag/Instagram DeAnna Pappas Stagliano and Stephen Stagliano

DeAnna Pappas Stagliano and Stephen Stagliano have called it quits after more than a decade of marriage.

On Thursday, the former Bachelorette, 41, announced the heartbreaking news in a statement on Instagram.

"It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals — & have come to the conclusion to remain separate," she wrote. "We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith."

"We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal," she continued. "We want to thank our dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives."

Pappas Stagliano rose to fame in 2007 when she appeared on Brad Womack's first go-around on The Bachelor. She made it to the final rose ceremony that season, but was notoriously rejected by Womack beside other finalist Jenni Croft.

Pappas Stagliano then went on to become The Bachelorette and got engaged to Jesse Csincsak in July 2008. The pair broke off their engagement later that year.

She later met Stagliano through his twin brother, Michael, who appeared on season 5 of The Bachelorette. In August 2010, Pappas Stagliano and Stagliano got engaged.

The pair wed in October 2011 and currently share two children: Addison, 8, and Austin, 6.

Reality TV Personalities Deanna Pappas Stagliano (L) and Stephen Stagliano (R) attend the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's "Eternal Beauty" celebration on September 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Paul Archuleta/Getty DeAnna Pappas Stagliano and Stephen Stagliano

In 2015, the duo opened up about their greatest achievement thus far: parenthood.

"Nothing can really prepare you for what it's like to have a child and how your life will change, but I will say we're really good at it," she told PEOPLE. "We're a really good team."

Added Stagliano: "People talk about being a mom and being a dad and being parents, but at least in my experience, no one really prepared me for … [falling] more in love with DeAnna and that teammate aspect. It's true. Your marriage gets strengthened a lot because you literally become a team."

Former "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" contestant DeAnna Pappas and fiance Stephen Stagliano attend 46NYC's Alex's Lemonade Stand to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer, at Merchants' Gate, Central Park on August 29, 2010 in New York City.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty DeAnna Pappas Stagliano and Stephen Stagliano

Stagliano's appearance on his wife's Instagram hasn't been as prominent as of late, with their last photo together coming in August for their kids' first day of school.

Pappas Stagliano also wished Stagliano a happy Father's Day in June 2022.

"Happy Father's Day to our guy! He's way more than a dad to us…he's our world!! Best dad to Addison & Austin. 🤍" she captioned the two shots.

As for Stagliano, he hasn't posted anything on his Instagram account since November 2021.

