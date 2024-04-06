Former “Bachelorette” Charity Lawson Reveals She Recently Got Breast Implants: ‘Best Decision I Made’

The 28-year-old opened up about having the procedure on TikTok Friday, April 5

Erika Goldring/Getty Charity Lawson

Charity Lawson is sharing an update with fans!

The Bachelorette star, 28, revealed in a candid video posted on TikTok Friday, April 5 that she recently had breast augmentation surgery. She added that it's the "best decision" she's made as she discussed her experience having the procedure.

Speaking “one week post-op,” Lawson began the sit-down video by saying she wished to “clear the air” about what she was in recovery for after “a lot of speculation.” She explained she wants to be “transparent in the conversation and normalizing these experiences that so many of us go through.”

The reality star said that she first didn’t speak about her surgery out of “fear of judgment,” before going into the details of her procedure.

“I was in recovery because I got my girlies done,” Lawson said. She then turned to the side to show off the results.

“... Even if I turn to the side a little bit, it's still in proportion with my frame. I'm very petite and tiny so I knew that going in and I was like, I don't want this to be like, ‘oh my God this girl got her t—-es done.’ But really I wanted it to be very natural, I wanted it to just be really for me, ultimately that's why I'm getting this done, is for myself.”

Lawson went on to say that “it’s something I kind of sat on for a long time,” before she made the decision to go ahead with the surgery. She then gave a shout out the doctor who performed the procedure in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

The Bachelorette star shared of the recovery process that it was “a very quick turnaround,” as she explained on day two “I was up around … moving, trying to get used to them … we’re healing well.”

Charity Lawson /Instagram Lawson has had breast implant surgery (pictured with her fiancé Dotun Olubeko)

“I was able to fly back to New York. Go to New York Bridal Week and now I’m back in L.A. so I probably should hang tight on flying so much but just got things to do,” Lawson continued.

She said that having breast implant surgery was the “best decision that I’ve made, I think, for myself in a hot minute and I’m really proud, I’m really happy.”

Lawson concluded the video by opening up the space for fans to ask her questions about her procedure. She then gave her final review of her surgery results, adding, “I love them if you’re on the fence about it, don’t be, jump it do it.”

Lawson is currently engaged to Dotun Olubeko, whom she met while filming season 20 of The Bacherlorette, which aired last August.



