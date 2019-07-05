Former Avalanche defenceman Tyson Barrie thanks fans on Instagram

Traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs after eight seasons in Denver, Tyson Barrie provided Avalanche supporters with a heartfelt, parting message. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tyson Barrie’s life completely changed on July 1.

After being drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round of the 2009 NHL Draft, he steadily rose through the team’s development system and depth chart to become their top offensive contributor from the back end.

The 27-year-old spent eight seasons with the team before becoming the centrepiece of a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday that involved Alex Kerfoot, Nazem Kadri and Calle Rosen.

A few days after being dealt for the first time in his NHL career, the former Kelowna Rocket posted a heartfelt message along with a collection of photos on Instagram to thank Avalanche fans, the organization and his teammates.

“I’ve been surrounded by amazing people my entire time here, from teammates and staff to front office and everybody at the Pepsi Center,” the franchise’s all-time leader in defenceman scoring wrote.

Known for his exciting, offensive style of play, he also poked some fun at himself in the post.

“Thank you to the fans who always seemed to have my back no matter how many turnover I had! I appreciate you guys letting me be myself and embracing the lighter side of the game,” he penned.

Barrie’s coming off a career-best campaign in which he scored 14 goals and collected 59 points in 78 regular season games. Furthermore, he quarterbacked a power play that finished the year seventh in the NHL at 22.0%.

“Love you brother,” wrote Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

“Getting pretty misty in here,” added fellow blueliner Erik Johnson. “Love you Big Tys.”

Barrie leaves Colorado with 75 goals and 307 points in 484 regular season games. This spring’s run to the second round of the NHL playoffs was the closest he got to the Stanley Cup in the Mile High City.

