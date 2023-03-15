Former Australian PM says subs 'worst deal in all history'

·3 min read

SYDNEY (AP) — Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on his nation’s plan to buy nuclear-powered submarines from the United States to modernize its fleet, saying “it must be the worst deal in all history.”

Speaking at a National Press Club event, Keating said the submarines wouldn't serve a useful military purpose.

“The only way the Chinese could threaten Australia or attack it is on land. That is, they bring an armada of troop ships with a massive army to occupy us,” Keating said. “This is not possible for the Chinese to do.”

He added that Australia would sink any such Chinese armada with planes and missiles.

“The idea that we need American submarines to protect us,” Keating said. “If we buy eight, three are at sea. Three are going to protect us from the might of China. Really? I mean, the rubbish of it. The rubbish.”

Australia's deal — announced Monday in San Diego by U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — came amid growing concern about China’s military buildup and influence in the Indo-Pacific. Biden emphasized that the submarines wouldn't carry nuclear weapons of any kind.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said the deal was necessary to counter the biggest conventional military buildup in the region since World War II.

“We have to take the step of developing the capability to operate a nuclear-powered submarine so that we can hand over a much more self-reliant nation to our children and to our grandchildren," Marles said.

China said Tuesday the U.S., Australia and the United Kingdom were traveling “further down the wrong and dangerous path for their own geopolitical self-interest” in inking the deal, which has been given the acronym AUKUS.

Keating served as prime minister for more than four years in the 1990s. He was from the Labor Party, the same party as Albanese.

Keating said the submarine deal was the worst international decision by the Labor Party in more than 100 years, when it unsuccessfully tried to introduce conscription during World War I.

Keating also mocked the cost of the deal, which Australian officials have estimated at between 268 billion and 368 billion Australian dollars ($178-$245 billion) over three decades. Australian officials say the deal will create 20,000 jobs.

“For $360 billion, we’re going to get eight submarines,” Keating said. “It must be the worst deal in all history.”

At the Press Club event, Keating was questioned about whether his own ties to China had influenced his views.

He said he had no commercial interests in China and had stopped serving on a bank board five years ago.

“I was on the China Development Bank board for 13 years, and 10 years as chairman,” Keating said, adding that his fee, or honorarium, was $5,000 a year.

Keating also lashed out at some journalists at the event, telling one reporter her question “is so dumb, it’s hardly worth an answer” and another that “you should hang your head in shame” over his newspaper's recent coverage of China's perceived threat to Australia.

“For the record, Mr. Keating, we’re very proud of our journalism and we think that it has made an important contribution to the national debate,” responded the second journalist, Matthew Knott from The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Report: Ukraine world's 3rd biggest arms importer in 2022

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has led to a substantial flow of military aid to Kyiv from the United States and Europe made Ukraine the world’s third largest importer of arms in 2022, a Swedish think tank said Monday. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, reported that from 1991, when Ukraine became independent amid the fall of the Soviet Union, until the end of 2021, Ukraine imported few major arms. Only Qatar — which has dramatically ramped up its arms purchasing in the past decade — and India imported more arms in the year, SIPRI said in its report on global arms transfers.

  • US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has begun an aggressive new push to inflict pain on Russia’s economy and specifically its oligarchs with the intent of thwarting the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. From the Treasury Department to the Justice Department, U.S. officials will focus on efforts to legally liquidate the property of Russian oligarchs, expand financial penalties on those who facilitate the evasion of sanctions, and close loopholes in the law that allow oligarchs to use shell companies to move

  • Sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

    Tuesday's Scoreboard NHL Montreal 6 Pittsburgh 4 Carolina 5 Winnipeg 3 Edmonton 6 Ottawa 3 Arizona 4 Calgary 3 (OT) Vancouver 5 Dallas 2 Tampa Bay 4 New Jersey 1 Vegas 5 Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Rangers 5 Washington 3 Nashville 2 Detroit 1 Chicago 6 Boston 3 Columbus 6 San Jose 5 (OT) Los Angeles 5 N.Y. Islanders 2 --- NBA Toronto 125 Denver 110 Cleveland 120 Charlotte 104 Washington 117 Detroit 97 Oklahoma City 121 Brooklyn 107 L.A. Lakers 123 New Orleans 108 San Antonio 132 Orlando 114 Milwaukee 11

  • Workers De-Ice Planes at Rochester Airport in New York

    A nor’easter brought wind and “widespread” snow to northern New York on Tuesday, March 14, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, warning of difficult travel conditions.Joseph Frascati said he filmed this video, which shows workers de-ice planes as the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) on Tuesday morning.Rochester was under a winter weather advisory, with residents warned to expect snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches by Wednesday morning, according to the NWS.Widespread snow was expected to continue through Tuesday night in western and north-central New York, the NWS said, with the greatest accumulations expected “across the higher terrain south of the lakes and Lewis County.” Credit: Joseph Frascati via Storyful

  • Russia’s next civil war has already begun

    One of the bloodiest battles in modern European history is taking place in Bakhmut, with reports of more than 1,000 soldiers dying in a single day. But more significantly for the Kremlin, it may also be the site of an extraordinary Russian civil war, playing out on Ukrainian soil between different factions. At the heart of it are two of the most significant parts of the Kremlin’s war machine: the Wagner Group and the Russian ministry of defence.

  • Heckler appears to attack Ron DeSantis with Trump’s new lewd nickname

    ‘If it weren’t for me, Ron DeSanctimonious would right now be working probably at a law firm, or maybe a Pizza Hut,’ Trump says as 2024 heats up

  • Fox News' Brian Kilmeade praises Trump for being disciplined about not 'having lunch with white supremacists'

    "This is the most disciplined I've ever seen him, even compared to 2016," Kilmeade added in his praise of Trump.

  • Lauren Boebert's New Tweet Slamming Joe Biden Is Pure Projection, Say Critics

    The Colorado Republican's post about "personal responsibility" went awry.

  • Row erupts as US says Russian jet 'recklessly' collided with its drone, forcing it to crash over Black Sea

    A diplomatic row has erupted between Washington and Moscow after US forces accused a Russian jet of "recklessly" colliding with one of its drones, causing it to crash into the Black Sea. Russia denied involvement, with a senior figure describing the episode as a "provocation". US European Command said the Su-27s flew in front of the MQ-9 and dumped fuel on it possibly to damage the aircraft before the collision in "a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner".

  • Donald Trump looks set to shock the world again

    If Donald Trump was not already beyond the pale, his behaviour on 6 January 2021 made sure that he became so. He will not and cannot return for a second term. For goodness sake, even his former vice president, Mike Pence, has denounced him, telling an audience of political journalists: “What happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way.”

  • Israelis Are Now Openly Talking About the ‘Total Destruction’ of the Jewish State

    Benjamin Netanyahu's push toward autocracy has triggered massive protests — and a sense that the end of the 75-year-old Israeli experiment may be near

  • Michael Cohen testifies before Trump New York 'hush money' grand jury, admits he feels 'a little twisted, inside'

    As Michael Cohen went inside to testify, he said it's 'been a long time coming' and that he's not seeking revenge, just to hold Trump 'accountable.'

  • Ukraine says it caught a Russian soldier who had been hiding in abandoned buildings for 6 months after being separated from his unit

    The Russian soldier was left behind after his unit fled the Ukrainian counteroffensive last September, police said.

  • A new Pentagon map shows how China is beefing up what a top US general calls its 'dangerous position' in the South China Sea

    Chinese forces are "rehearsing, they're exercising, they're experimenting" in the South and East China Seas, the head of US Army Pacific says.

  • DeSantis administration revokes Hyatt Regency Miami alcohol license after it hosted 'A Drag Queen Christmas'

    The facility admitted people under the age of 18 as long as they were accompanied by an adult, but Florida regulators said that wasn't allowed.

  • Frontline City Braces for ‘Decisive’ Attack on Putin’s Army

    Mayor Serhey Yermak by Sam SkoveHULIAIPOLE, Ukraine—The lightning crack of shellfire has long replaced the hum of traffic on the streets of Huliaipole, a historic farming city on Ukraine’s front line.On a February morning blanketed by the first snow of the year, though, the only sound on the nearly deserted streets was the whine of tires on fresh snow.“No one knows why,” the Russians stopped firing two days ago, said the city’s mayor, 42-year-old Serhey Yermak, standing near the massive crater l

  • House Oversight subpoenas bank records of Hunter Biden associates, drops Trump records demand: Jamie Raskin

    House Republicans subpoenaed records from Hunter Biden associates and dropped a demand for Trump's financial records, the panel's top Democrat said.

  • The Danger of Russia Becoming President of the U.N. Security Council

    The U.N. is about to allow the fox to guard the chicken coop. Russia must be stopped

  • Britain has a secret weapon to neutralise the Chinese threat

    Commonwealth Day always leads to introspection over why the voluntary association exists and what it wants to achieve. While we might not invent a Commonwealth of Nations today, it is unhelpful to solely view the bloc as an embarrassing legacy of British colonialism that should wither away. For a start, it ignores the recent trend of countries which were never part of the former British Empire joining or seeking membership.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Pentagon summons Russian ambassador over 'reckless' drone incident

    The United States has summoned Russia's ambassador to Washington after a Russian Su-27 fighter jet downed a US military drone over the Black Sea, State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said.