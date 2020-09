Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away on Thursday, 24 September, in Mumbai at the age of 59.

According to reports, the cricket commentator suffered a heart attack.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones Passes Away at 59COVID-19: India Records Spike of Over 86K Cases, Tally Passes 57 L . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.