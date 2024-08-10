Former Atletico Madrid star targeted by Manchester United

Former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso is a shock transfer option for Manchester United.

Hermoso left Madrid earlier this summer following the expiration of his contract in the Spanish capital.

A squad refresh saw the end of his time with Los Rojiblancos and the 29-year-old has reportedly rejected offers to join the Saudi Pro League.

However, as per the latest twist on his club future, United have reached out with an offer according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

🚨Former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso could be heading to Old Trafford https://t.co/h4gOG1QK4u — Football España (@footballespana_) August 10, 2024

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their defensive ranks following departures and injuries in recent weeks and Hermoso is available as a versatile free option.

Bayern Munich full back Noussair Mazraoui is the first choice for the Premier League side, but Hermoso’s ability to play across the back line makes him a attractive, to allow funds to be spent elsewhere.

If an offer is solidified at Old Trafford the club are expected to give him a two year contract in Manchester.