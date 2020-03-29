Former Atlético Madrid defender Capón dies at age 72

MADRID (AP) -- Atletico Madrid says former defender Jose Luis Capon has died. He was 72.

The club has not disclosed the cause of death.

Capon was part of the Atletico team that won the Spanish league in 1973 and 1977. He also helped the club win the 1974 Intercontinental Cup and the 1976 Copa del Rey.

He played 269 games in nine seasons with Atletico.

