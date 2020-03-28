Former Astros slugger shares 'snitches get stitches' item aimed at sign-stealing whistleblower

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers has become a polarizing figure after exposing the elaborate and illegal sign-stealing scheme orchestrated by his former team, the Houston Astros.

For the most part, players and fans agree Fiers did the right thing by speaking out and helping initiate a full-scale investigation by Major League Baseball. However, an outspoken group of current and former MLB players — including David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez — have labeled the whistleblower a snitch for speaking out only after leaving the Astros.

Not surprisingly, Fiers’ critics also include at least one player he shared the clubhouse with during his Astros’ career. Former catcher Evan Gattis took to Twitter to shill a “snitches gets stitches’ glass being sold at a Houston-area restaurant.

The phrase "snitches get stitches" implies that anyone who is considered a snitch should be physically beaten up. The inclusion of Fiers’ likeness speaks for itself.

Apparently it’s a popular item in Houston. The Flying Saucer reported the glass quickly sold out, with Gattis receiving the last one available.

The glass is sold out!



Last customer to get a glass was the one and only @BulldogBeing! — The Flying Saucer (@FlyingSaucerHou) March 27, 2020

However, given the circumstances and the implications, it’s a purchase Gattis may have been wiser to keep to himself.

Of course, you won’t be surprised to learn Gattis’ tweet is garnering a favorable response from Astros fans who share his displeasure with Fiers. Others see it as an odd or outright failed attempt to flex on his former teammate. Especially considering Gattis had an advantage during the 2017 season but couldn’t do anything with it.

Evan Gattis carried a .097 batting average, .129 slugging percentage, and .132 wOBA on offspeed pitches in 2017. https://t.co/K6n51AnvNZ — Christopher Luke. (@nowyrdoingit) March 28, 2020

MLB’s investigation found the Astros were in violation of the league’s sign-stealing policy in 2017 and 2018, which were Gattis’ final two seasons in MLB. Gattis and Fiers were teammates for three seasons beginning in 2015. In fact, Gattis homered as Houston’s designated hitter in Fiers’ 2015 no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

We’re guessing Gattis and Fiers won’t be sharing a toast over that moment again any time soon.

Evan Gattis (right) and Mike Fiers during happier times in 2016. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)





