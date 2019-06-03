Former Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes died in crash 'driving at almost 150mph' in Spain

Jose Antonio Reyes was driving with a punctured tyre at a speed of 147mph before he was killed, according to reports in Spain.

The former Arsenal star died, aged 35, on Saturday after being involved in a traffic collision.

Reyes was in the car with two cousins when the car went off the A-376 motorway, according to Mundo Deportivo, eventually bursting into flames.

Jonathan, 23, died instantly with Jose, while Juan Manuel Calderon escaped with severe burns - although reports are conflicted as to whether he died in hospital.

It was a combination of the unexpected tyre pressure and driving at 70mph faster than the speed limit which caused the crash, local reports suspect.

His son, Jose Reyes Lopez, posted an emotional tribute on Saturday night: “This is the last moment we spent together dad.

“That day you gave me advice as always, but today you have gone and are not coming back and it is a very difficult day for me.

“I was and always will be very proud of you daddy. We didn’t spend all the time we would have liked to together but only you and I know how much we loved each other.

Tottenham and Liverpool observe a minute's silence in memory of Jose Antonio Reyes

“I know you will look after me from Heaven and I am never going to forget you. I love you dad.”

