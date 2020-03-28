Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit joins Jose Mourinho in criticising Tottenham’s ‘overweight’ Tanguy Ndombele

AFP via Getty Images

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has joined Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho in criticising midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for his lacklustre performances in his first year in the Premier League.

Mourinho substituted Ndombele at half-time as Tottenham drew 1-1 against Burnley earlier in March, then criticised the Frenchman in a post-match interview.

The Portuguese coach said his team “didn’t have a midfield” in the first half and specifically called out Ndombele for underperforming.

Petit, who represented Spurs’ rivals Arsenal from 1997 until 2000, said Ndombele’s lack of fitness was the most concerning element of his game.

“Is he overweight? He looks a little bit,” Petit said of his compatriot while speaking to The Sun.

“But his body language does not help him. He needs to improve physically.

“He has quality, but I agree with Mourinho in that Ndombele could do much more.

“When he is very motivated, fit and ready with his mind and body, and when he has the ambition to perform well, he becomes a top player.”

Ndombele joined Spurs last summer in a £65 million move from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

