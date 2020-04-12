Former Arkansas defensive lineman Richard Richardson dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Former Arkansas defensive line stalwart Richard Richardson is one of the over 20 people in the state of Arkansas who have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus. He was 60 years old.

Per the Pulaski County Coroner, Richardson tested positive for coronavirus after he was admitted into a hospital on Monday with respiratory issues. When he died he was in the intensive care unit at Little Rock’s Baptist Medical Center.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson identified Richardson as one of the state’s 23 fatalities from coronavirus on Friday. As of Sunday morning, the New York Times’ tracker says 25 people have died from coronavirus in the state and there are over 1,200 confirmed cases throughout Arkansas.

Hutchinson also identified Richardson as the state’s first employee to die from the coronavirus. Richardson was working as a substance abuse counselor at a state treatment center.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

Richardson was an All-Southwest Conference selection in 1982. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Richardson was an All-Southwest Conference player

Richardson had a career that puts him among the defensive line greats at the school. The Little Rock native played at Arkansas from 1979-1982 when the Razorbacks were in the Southwest Conference. He was a team captain as a senior when he was a first-team all-conference selection and recorded 80 tackles as a nose guard.

"Doughnut was short, but he was quick and strong, violent and a really smart player, too," Former Arkansas center Jay Bequette told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "He knew our line calls and snap counts better than a lot of our offensive linemen did.

"He'd be real calm, and then the ball was snapped and he turned into a maniac. You couldn't get your hands on him."

Yes, Richardson had an all-time great nickname for a lineman: Doughnut.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:



