Former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels transfers to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels is transferring to LSU, where he will enter a wide-open competition to be the starter in coach Brian Kelly's first season with the Tigers.

“Jayden is an outstanding player who will make our quarterback room even stronger,” Kelly said Sunday in a statement. “He’s a playmaker with a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his feet. We are excited to welcome Jayden to our program as we continue to build a roster of student-athletes who will compete for championships on the field and work just as hard in the classroom to earn their degree.”

Daniels entered the transfer portal last month, not long after Arizona State fired its offensive coordinator in the midst of an NCAA investigation.

He has been Arizona State's starter the last three seasons, throwing for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 29 games.

The junior has two years of eligible remaining after the NCAA granted an extra year to all athletes who competed during the pandemic-altered 2020 season.

At LSU, he'll be the most experienced quarterback on the roster when it comes to playing time. Senior Myles Brennan, who entered the transfer portal briefly in December after Kelly was hired, has been limited by injuries the past two seasons.

LSU also has redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and five-star freshman Walker Howard at quarterback.

Arizona State acknowledged in September it was working with the NCAA on an inquiry into potential recruiting violations.

Coach Herm Edwards has turned over most of his staff since then, including the departures offensive coordinator Zak Hill and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce.

The Sun Devils are coming off an 8-5 season in which they finished second in the Pac-12 South at 6-3.

