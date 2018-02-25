Former Arizona State DB arrested after allegedly threatening to 'spray the stadium'

Robbie Robinson had five tackles in 2016. (Getty Images)

Former Arizona State defensive back Edward Robinson was arrested for making terroristic threats following social media threats towards Sun Devil Stadium.

Per the Arizona Republic, Robinson said he wanted to get a gun and shoot up the stadium.

According to the arrest records, Robinson posted on social media that he wanted to buy a gun to shoot people and “spray the stadium.” His bond is set at $50,000. ASU police became aware about noon Friday of “threats of violence against members of the Sun Devil athletics community,” police spokeswoman Katy Harris told The Arizona Republic on Saturday. The university then issued an alert at the Tempe campus.

He was also arrested on a charge of marijuana possession in addition to a charge of disruption towards an educational institution.

Robinson, who went by Robbie Robinson in his time at ASU, had five tackles in 2016. He didn’t play for the team in 2017 and hasn’t been enrolled with the school for the past year according to the Republic.

The twitter account cited in the report bears Robinson’s name and has a bevy of tweets from Friday morning, though the “spray the stadium” tweet appears to be deleted. Included in the tweets is a discussion not exactly supportive of former Arizona State coach Todd Graham. The account also posted screenshots of a conversation with someone identifying themselves as a detective wanting to check up on Robinson’s well-being.

Are y’all that programmed ? Bro I’m literally speaking facts with evidence. Proof. Documentation. I’m not lying. Stop coming for me. I’m okay. The ones who lie need help. Compulsive lying is a mental illness. But everybody do it, so it’s normal lol pic.twitter.com/8zPgCQ8mfB — Robbie Robinson (@RobThaProphet) February 23, 2018

Robinson, a native of Hyattsvlle, Maryland, was a four-star recruit in the class of 2016.

