Former Arizona basketball assistant gets 3-month prison sentence in recruiting corruption case

Former Arizona men's basketball assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson, who pleaded guilty to accepting $20,000 in bribes from an aspiring business manager for pro athletes, was sentenced Thursday in New York to three months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos handed down the sentence a day after another former coach, Tony Bland of USC, avoided prison in the wide-ranging federal case stemming from a pay-for-play scandal. Bland was sentenced Wednesday to two years' probation and 100 hours of community service in District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.

Richardson, 46, has a surrender date of July 18 and also must forfeit the $20,000 he admitted to accepting.

An Arizona assistant from 2009 until his 2017 arrest, Richardson, with his wife at his side after the sentencing hearing, was asked outside the courthouse if Wildcats head coach Sean Miller knew whether players were being paid, as has been alleged via secretly recorded phone conversations involving Richardson that were played in court during a separate federal trial stemming from the far-reaching FBI investigation.

"You gotta ask him that," Richardson told reporters (via the Arizona Daily Star). "He’s not on trial, I was on trial.”

Richardson later issued a statement via direct message to a Star reporter. It read: “I have no knowledge of Sean Miller paying players or attempting to pay them … I was on trial no one else. Again I apologize to the University of Arizona, President Robbins and the kind and great people of Tucson for this. Thank you Tucson and all the Wildcats across the world!”

Richardson and Bland are the first two of four college coaches who will be sentenced after agreeing to plea deals related to charges linked to corruption in recruiting that involved, among others, Adidas, several high-profile then-amateur players, runners for player agents and financial advisers.

Richardson's attorney, Craig Mordock, told ESPN that early on in the case, some speculated that Richardson might face a much harsher sentence.

"When he was arrested, people were talking about him spending multiple years in jail," Mordock said. "Based on the facts of this case and sentencing guidelines, he's spending three months in jail. Any way you look at it, it's a complete failure for the government. Book Richardson basically fell on a land mine for the University of Arizona."

Arizona, like its Pac-12 rival USC in Bland's sentencing, sent a victim-impact statement to Judge Ramos, claiming that Richardson's actions had damaged the school and athletic department's reputation and could result in serious penalties from the NCAA.

The judge appeared to concur with the university, saying schools, students and players were victimized by a scandal that showed that the bribes were exchanged in order to manipulate young athletes.

Former Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans is to be sentenced Friday in Manhattan and former Auburn assistant Chuck Person will be sentenced later this year.