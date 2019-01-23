Former Arizona assistant coach pleads guilty to bribery in college basketball corruption case

Former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson has pleaded guilty to a bribery charge. (AP Photo/Larry Neumeister)

Another former college basketball assistant coach has pleaded guilty to bribery charges. University of Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson became the latest person to accept a bribery charge in the college basketball corruption case.

Richardson told a judge he accepted $20,000 in 2017 to send NBA hopefuls to a business manager, according to the Associated Press.

Richardson, 46, wiped tears from his eyes after telling the judge he accepted $20,000 in 2017 in exchange for a promise to steer student athletes potentially headed to the NBA to an aspiring business manager, Christian Dawkins. Prosecutors said Richardson planned to use $15,000 of the money to entice one prized recruit to attend Arizona.

As part of Richardson’s guilty plea, he’ll have to give up $20,000, and could receive an additional fine. He also is unable to appeal any prison sentence under two years.

Richardson is not the only former assistant coach to be charged with bribery. Ex-USC assistant Tony Bland also pleaded guilty to a bribery charge in January. Bland said he accepted a $4,100 bribe to send players toward certain financial and business advisers.

Two other college assistants will go on trial in 2019. Auburn assistant Chuck Person will do so in June. Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans will do it in April. Neither former assistant coach has accepted a plea deal.

