Former Argentina player Aramburu killed in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Former Argentina rugby player Federico Aramburu was killed in Paris early Saturday, the Paris prosecutor's office said. He was 42.

Prosecutors confirmed to The Associated Press that a murder investigation has been opened.

L'Équipe sports daily first reported Aramburu's death. According to the newspaper, Aramburu was fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday outside a Paris bar following an altercation involving four people including Aramburu and a friend of his.

The prosecutor's office did not give more details about Aramburu's death but confirmed shots were fired during the incident and that he died in the street.

Aramburu, who made 22 international appearances for Argentina during his career, played for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax in the French league. He won the French championship twice with Biarritz, in 2005 and 2006.

According to L'Équipe, Aramburu lived in France and had planned to travel to Argentina next week.

