Former All-American Rolando McClain planning return to NFL

Rolando McClain, who has not played in the NFL since 2015 because of an indefinite suspension under the league's substance abuse policy, is planning a comeback, according to AL.com.

The 29-year-old McClain, an All-American linebacker at Alabama, has reportedly contacted the NFLPA and is trying to earn reinstatement to the NFL.

Selected by the Raiders No. 8 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, McClain never lived up to those expectations. Injuries were an issue, he was involved in several off-field incidents and he was once kicked out of a Raiders' practice after an incident. After the Raiders waived him in 2013, he signed with the Ravens, but announced his retirement at age 23. However, the Cowboys coaxed him out of retirement a year later, and he played well in two seasons in Dallas.

So, Rolando McClain is looking to make a comeback, huh? pic.twitter.com/Fztp9AzB2z — John Owning (@JohnOwning) July 12, 2019

But McClain was suspended four games in 2015 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, then suspended again for 10 games the following year for another violation. That suspension was made indefinite after he failed another drug test.

McClain, who won the Butkus Award as college football's top linebacker in 2009, told AL.com he is eager to play again and is healthy now after hip surgery in 2016 to correct an issue that plagued him during his career.

“Every time I got in my linebacker position, it was bone-on-bone grind,” McClain said. “Not only do I feel good, I’m recovered and I’m rested. I feel better now because I know I’ll be playing with two legs.

“I’m nowhere near satisfied with how my professional career has gone. That’s for myself. That’s me looking in the mirror and talking to my boys. Nah, that’s not the taste I want to leave in my mouth.”



