Former ‘American Idol’ star Ruben Studdard will perform in Mooresville. What we know.

Former “American Idol” star Ruben Studdard is coming to Mooresville.

The Grammy-nominated singer will perform a special concert called “Ruben Sings Luther” on March 18 at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center, 160 S. Magnolia St.

“Luther” refers to the late R&B legend Luther Vandross.

Studdard, who is from Birmingham, Alabama, won Season 2 of “American Idol” in 2003. Raleigh’s Clay Aiken was runner-up.

“There will never be another Luther Vandross,” according to an announcement of the concert by the town of Mooresville. “And no other voice comes closer to him than Ruben Studdard,” who was “hailed as the Next Luther during his ‘American Idol’ run.”

Studdard earned his 2003 Grammy nomination for “Superstar.”

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $40 to $55 and are available at OurTownStage.com.

The concert comes during the town’s year-long celebration of its 150th anniversary.