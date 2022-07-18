Former Alouettes coach Khari Jones joins Ticats' football operations staff

2 min read
In this article:
  • Khari Jones
    American football player
  • Danny Maciocia
    Player of American and Canadian football

HAMILTON — Khari Jones wasn't out of work long.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats hired Jones as a football-operations consultant Monday. The move came after Jones was fired as the Montreal Alouettes head coach June 6 following the club's 1-3 start to the season.

Montreal GM Danny Maciocia assumed head-coaching duties for the remainder of the season. Jones was promoted from offensive co-ordinator to head coach by former Alouettes GM Kavis Reed before the 2019 season.

The Alouettes went 10-8 in 2019 for their first winning campaign since 2012 and first playoff appearance since 2014, securing Jones a three-year extension.

Maciocia was named Alouettes GM in 2020, when the CFL cancelled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montreal finished third in the East Division in the shortened 2021 campaign with a 7-7 record before losing to Hamilton 23-12 in the opening round of the conference playoffs.

Hamilton is 1-4 this season and visits the B.C. Lions on Thursday.

Jones has over 14 years of CFL coaching experience. Before joining Montreal as offensive coordinator in 2018, he had spent time as OC with the Lions (2014-17) and Tiger-Cats (2011).

He was quarterbacks coach with Saskatchewan (2012-13) and Hamilton (2009-10).

Before entering the coaching ranks, the former quarterback played in 130 games over nine seasons with B.C., Winnipeg, Calgary and Hamilton.

He was named the CFL’s most outstanding player and a CFL all-star in 2001 and is a two-time CFL divisional all-star (2001, 02) while with the Blue Bombers.

"Khari is an outstanding person with a vast amount of experience in the Canadian Football League and he will add a tremendous amount of value to our football team.” Orlondo Steinauer, the Ticats' president of football operations and head coach, said in a statement. "We are happy to welcome Khari and his family back to the city of Hamilton and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press

