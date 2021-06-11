Former Alaska lawmaker pleads not guilty to election charges

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A former Alaska legislator was indicted on new felony charges alleging voter misconduct related to the 2018 elections, according to an indictment released by the state Department of Law.

Gabrielle LeDoux pleaded not guilty Thursday, the department said.

Her attorney, Kevin Fitzgerald, did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press Friday. LeDoux told the AP by text message she is “completely innocent of all charges. I have done absolutely nothing wrong. I look forward to clearing my name at trial.”

The department, in March 2020, announced charges against LeDoux; a former aide, Lisa Simpson; and Simpson's son Caden Vaught. LeDoux was serving in the Alaska House at the time. She lost her Republican primary last summer.

A judge earlier this year dismissed two misdemeanor counts against LeDoux related to the 2014 campaign.

An indictment, dated June 2, 2021, wasn't publicly announced until Thursday. It included four new felony charges against LeDoux.

The indictment charges LeDoux and Simpson with five felony counts of voter misconduct and Vaught with four.

Simpson's attorney, Rex Butler, said his client pleaded not guilty and is innocent, and said “we intend to fight it out all the way.”

A message seeking comment was left for attorney Paul Ervasti, who court records show is representing Vaught.

The Department of Law said Vaught has pleaded not guilty.

