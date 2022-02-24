Former '90210' Star Wishes She Were Vladimir Putin's Mom In Bizarre Tweet

While much of the world is debating how to handle Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one former star of the rebooted “90210” thinks she could have put a stop to it before it ever happened.

AnnaLynne McCord, who played antihero Naomi Clark from 2008 to 2013, on Thursday posted a video on Twitter with a personal ― and peculiar message to Putin.

It begins with McCord saying, “Dear President Vladimir Putin,” while subtitles in English (not Russian) appear below.

Then, the 34-year-old actor apologizes to the 69-year-old Russian leader for not giving birth to him.

“I’m so sorry that I was not your mother. If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight. The world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise.”

It’s bizarre. See the whole 2-minute, 20-second clip yourself.

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

Although the clip is starting to go viral, many viewers weren’t impressed with McCord’s notion that complex geopolitical issues could have been solved with a few hugs in the early stages of life.

I regret to inform you the celebrities are at it again. https://t.co/D42yfA3JX7 — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) February 24, 2022

what the fuck is this?

90210- come get your girl!! https://t.co/6It63RPKUw — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) February 24, 2022

there's no fucking break from this world at all https://t.co/LmM5dx0pIp — Georgina Grogan (@GeorginaGrogan_) February 24, 2022

Boy this really nails the zeitgeist, and that's pretty terrifying. https://t.co/PbniKsssPt — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 24, 2022

The new Anthropologie ad campaign is really something https://t.co/OGJ516IerU — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 24, 2022

So far, there is no word if Putin has seen McCord’s video, but one person predicted his reaction to it.

IF (and that's a big if) Putin sees this, he's probably laughing his ass off. https://t.co/88Vc3ws4w4 — Anshel Sag #MWC22 (@anshelsag) February 24, 2022

And, yes, many people couldn’t help but be reminded of another celebrity gaffe: Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” video from the beginning of the pandemic.

This is up there with when they all sang Imagine during the start of lockdown https://t.co/bUVKrZ0OIe — James McManus (@JamesMcManus1) February 24, 2022

Did y'all learn NOTHING from Gal Gadot's "Imagine" disaster?!?!? https://t.co/Rf3XZbyA5A — Mekishana Pierre (@mekishana) February 24, 2022

we did it boys, we waited and we got our new "imagine" courtesy of a star of the CW's 90210 reboot https://t.co/gkirFkk26u — Lexi McMenamin (@leximcmenamin) February 24, 2022

