Former 800-meter world champion suspended for doping

MONACO (AP) -- Former world champion runner Marina Arzamasova has been provisionally suspended for doping after testing positive for a drug in development that is popular with body builders.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Tuesday it notified the 31-year-old Arzamasova of the allegation, one month before the world championships in Doha, Qatar.

Arzamasova, who is from Belarus, won the 800 meters at the 2015 worlds in Beijing, and was the 2014 European champion. She placed seventh at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The AIU said Arzamasova's case involves LGD-4033, better known as Ligandrol. The drug has been in clinical trials to treat muscle wasting conditions. It is reportedly used in supplements by body builders to build muscle mass with fewer side effects than steroids.

In a separate case, the AIU said re-testing a sample from the 2011 world championships led to shot putter Andriy Semenov being banned for two years by Ukrainian authorities.

Semenov tested positive for oral turinabol, an anabolic steroid, and is banned through July 21, 2021. The 35-year-old Semenov competed at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics though he did not qualify for the final either time.

