Former 5-star USC CB who broke into a Panda Express transfers to Arizona State

Former USC cornerback Jack Jones is coming back to the Pac-12 after a year at junior college. Jones is transferring to Arizona State and is set to be immediately eligible in 2019.

Source: Former five-star USC defensive back Jack Jones has been admitted to Arizona State. He went to junior college and is expected to be immediately eligible and start practice the next few days. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 15, 2019

Jones had four interceptions as a sophomore in 2017 and was set to be a starter in the secondary for the Trojans in 2018. But he was dismissed for academic issues ahead of the season. Just days after his dismissal he and two others were arrested for breaking into a Panda Express in June of 2018.

Jones received a 90-day jail sentence that was converted to house arrest as a result of the charges stemming from the break-in and was enrolled last fall at Moorpark College.

Jones may be a little rusty but could be an immediate impact player for Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils. Jones was a five-star recruit in the class of 2016 out of Long Beach Poly High School and was rated by Rivals as the No. 2 corner in the class. Ahead of his freshman season, he (in)famously said that he expected to win the Heisman in his first year out of high school.

That obviously didn’t happen. But now that Jones is back at the FBS level, the dream is at least back to being a longshot.

