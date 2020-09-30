Formal process of Jewar airport completed; got environment, security clearances: Yamuna Authority CEO

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Yamuna Authority CEO Dr Arun Veer Singh on Tuesday informed that all formal processes of Jewar international greenfield airport has been completed.

"All formal process of Jewar International greenfield airport has been completed. It has got the environment and security clearances. Concession agreement will be signed in the first or second week of October," Singh told ANI.

Zurich Airport International AG was earlier selected as the concessionaire for developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The Switzerland-headquartered company made the highest per-passenger bid for the airport, outbidding competitors like Delhi International Airport Ltd, Adani Enterprises and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd, said Shailendra Bhatia of the project's nodal office.

The first phase of the airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares and cost Rs 4,588 crores. It is expected to be completed by 2023. (ANI)

