The form of one Manchester City player is becoming a concern

As this season has progressed the form of Phil Foden has become a major concern for Manchester City. Last season Foden was a key part of City’s historical 23/24 campaign. Without Foden’s heroics, it is unlikely that Pep Guardiola’s side would have claimed a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

But this season Foden has failed to reach the heights of last season. His performance yesterday against Leicester City in City’s 2-nil win at the King Power Stadium followed a familiar pattern from Foden this season. That is becoming a concern for Pep Guardiola’s side.

It must be said that there have been reasons for Foden’s performances to dip this season. He did have a busy summer with England at last summer’s European Championships. Foden has also battled illness and injury issues at times this season. But as this season has progressed it was expected that Foden would begin to find his best form. But so far we have only seen glimpses from City’s wonder boy. He has yet to reach the heights he did a season ago. Manchester City needs Foden back firing but at this stage it looks like he is stuck in a rut.

Foden showed glimpses of his quality during Manchester City’s 1-all draw with Everton on Boxing Day. But yesterday against Leicester City everything he did didn’t come off. It was Foden’s shot that was parried into the part of Savinho to open the scoring in the first half yesterday. But outside of that he just couldn’t get into the game. Even his defensive work was lacking and he appeared laboured before he was replaced by James McAtee in the 66th minute.

Perhaps this is the down season Phil Foden had to have. He has suffered from illness, injury and a heavy workload. But his form is a concern for Manchester City and the hope is he can quickly get back to his best. Pep Guardiola’s side needs Foden firing especially given the age of City’s midfield. But when Foden will return to his best is anyone’s guess. That’s the concern as his form just hasn’t returned to what we know so far this season.