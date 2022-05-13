Form 8.3 - RWS Holdings Plc

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
·3 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.



N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



RWS Holdings Plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

12th May 2022

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

7,120,104

1.83%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:



TOTAL:

7,120,104

1.83%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit



Ordinary Shares

Ordinary Shares



Ordinary Shares



Sale

Sale



Purchase



1,690

1,115



1,690



428.64p

430.0556p



429.0925p

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



N/A

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



N/A

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

13th May 2022

Contact name:

Phil Beardwell FCSI

Telephone number:

020 7597 1356

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. "It's a great day for boxing," said 11-time national flyweight champio

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Our favourite Nick Nurse, Masai Ujiri moments with media

    The Toronto Raptors have one of the best front offices in the NBA and not just because of their basketball expertise, but also because of their wit and personalities. Here are some memorable moments from Nick Nurse and Masai Ujiri's availabilities with the media. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Senators contingent headlines Canada roster for world championship

    CALGARY — The Ottawa Senators will be well-represented when Canada competes at the upcoming 2022 World Hockey Championship. Senators forward Drake Batherson and defencemen Thomas Chabot and Nick Holden were named to the team's 24-player roster released Monday by Hockey Canada. The Ottawa trio will join Senators head coach D.J. Smith, who is an assistant on Claude Julien's staff for the tournament that kicks off Friday in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. The New Jersey Devils also have three player

  • Zverev criticizes ATP Tour over late-night matches

    MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and said he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev conceded that he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but said that at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights. He

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put

  • World No. 4 Cameron Smith enters RBC Canadian Open field

    TORONTO — Corey Conners is ready to hear the roar of Canadian golf fans for the first time in three years. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., is currently the top-ranked Canadian in the field at this summer's RBC Canadian Open. The national men's golf championship has been cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return on June 6-12 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. "I think the Canadian fans travel as well as anyone. I feel a lot of Canadian love week i

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Gushue beats Koe to win Champions Cup on Grand Slam of Curling circuit

    OLDS, Alta. — Brad Gushue capped a memorable season in style Sunday by beating Kevin Koe 8-5 to win the Champions Cup at the Olds Sportsplex. It was the final competition for Gushue's team with second Brett Gallant in the lineup. He will join Brendan Bottcher's team next season. Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff Walker won Canada's Olympic trials last November, took bronze at the Beijing Games in February, won the Tim Hortons Brier in March and took silver at the world champions

  • United States to host Rugby World Cup for first time

    DUBLIN — The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time after being voted as host of the men's tournament in 2031 and the women's tournament two years later. World Rugby announced host nations for all the World Cups from 2025-33 following a Thursday meeting of its council in Dublin, with Australia also staging back-to-back tournaments in 2027 (men) and 2029 (women). The sport is breaking new ground by moving its most prestigious tournament to North America, with World Rugby re

  • Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third victory of the season. The reigning world champion started third Sunday, but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race. Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz. He then set his sights

  • Leafs overly dependent on emotion to exorcise playoff demons

    The next two games for the Toronto Maple Leafs are so high risk, high reward that the team still appears to be playing off the emotion and circumstances around them, leading to a shocking first period performance in Game 5 and an inspired comeback when pucks started bouncing their way.

  • 5 major concerns for Maple Leafs heading into Game 5 vs. Lightning

    The Maple Leafs must tackle the real issues in front of them, of which there are a few.

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Pens chase Shesterkin again, topple Rangers 7-2 for 3-1 lead

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 200 career playoff points and the Pittsburgh Penguins throttled the New York Rangers 7-2 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Jake Guentzel scored for the fourth consecutive game and Jeff Carter, Danton Heinen, Mark Friedman and Mike Matheson also beat Igor Shesterkin as the Penguins chased the Vezina Trophy favorite for the second time in

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.