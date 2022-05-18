Form 8.3 - [LXI REIT PLC - 17 05 2022] - CGWL

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH LIMITED (for Discretionary clients)

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
LXI REIT PLC

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
17 MAY 2022

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
Yes



SECURE INCOME REIT plc



2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

ORDINARY 1p

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

12,814,862

1.4058

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

12,814,862

1.4058

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

1P ORDINARY

PURCHASE

1,750

145.077p

1P ORDINARY

PURCHASE

18

144.1p

1P ORDINARY

PURCHASE

3,982

144.2p

1P ORDINARY

PURCHASE

18

144.3P

1P ORDINARY

PURCHASE

7,392

144.4P

1P ORDINARY

PURCHASE

16,172

144.6P

1P ORDINARY

PURCHASE

15,628

144.8p

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

NONE

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

NONE

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

NONE

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

NONE

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO


Date of disclosure:

18 MAY 2022

Contact name:

DAN SALISBURY

Telephone number:

01253 376532

