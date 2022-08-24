Form 8.3 - CareTech Holdings plc

Glazer Capital LLC
·3 min read

U.K. DISCLOSURE, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:

Glazer Capital LLC

(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient

NA

(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CareTech Holdings plc

(d)        If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

NA

(e)        Date position held/dealing undertaken:

August 23, 2022

(f)        Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?

NO

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

0.5p ordinary

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

 

 

 

 

(2)        Derivatives (other than options):

4,658,445

4.11

%

 

 

(3)        Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 



        TOTAL:

4,658,445

4.11

%

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

0.5p ordinary

Total return swap

Increasing a long position

47,000

7.45 GBP

0.5p ordinary

Total return swap

Increasing a long position

500,000

7.46 GBP

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercising

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO


Date of disclosure:

August 24, 2022

Contact name:

Kevin Zadourian

Telephone number:

212-808-7312

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • B.C. Lions taking more time to evaluate quarterback Nathan Rourke's injured foot

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions had little to say Saturday regarding the status of quarterback Nathan Rourke. The 24-year-old from Victoria, who leads the CFL in passing yards (3,281) and touchdowns (25), injured his right foot in the fourth quarter of Friday's 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders when he was sacked by Pete Robertson. Rourke didn't return to the game and donned a walking boot. “Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was examined by team doctors this morning," the Lions said Saturday

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace