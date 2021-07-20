Form 8.3 - Aon plc
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates
Company dealt in
Aon plc
Class of relevant security to which
US$0.01 ordinary shares
Date of dealing
19th July 2021
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
9,258,705
4.10138%
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
418
0.00019%
(3) Options and agreements to
N/A
Total
9,259,123
4.10156%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
N/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
N/A
Total
N/A
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase
800
226.79
Purchase
24
226.79
Purchase
12,369
226.79
Purchase
1,330
226.79
Purchase
12,120
226.79
Purchase
190
226.79
Purchase
120
226.79
Purchase
32
226.79
Purchase
224
226.79
Purchase
45
226.79
Purchase
61
228.46
Purchase
100
226.79
Sale
12
226.79
Sale
2,660
226.79
Sale
25,149
226.79
Sale
1,010
226.79
Sale
1,313
226.79
Sale
299
226.79
Sale
260
226.79
Sale
306
226.79
Sale
234
226.79
Sale
336
226.79
Sale
800
226.79
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
Writing, selling,
Number of
Exercise
Type, e.g.
Expiry
Option money
N/A
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
Number of securities
Exercise price per
N/A
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
Details
Price per unit
N/A
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
N/A
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)
NO
Date of disclosure
20th July 2021
Contact name
Lionel Colaco
Telephone number
020 33956098
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
N/A
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
N/A