ForkChain Makes Building on the Blockchain Easy

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / Forkchain recently announced the release of its no-code blockchain service which makes building on the blockchain easy. The platform is geared towards allowing users to create and launch their own cryptocurrency, NFT, or smart contracts without the need for programming.

ForkChain is a no-code solution for those looking to create and develop their own cryptocurrency tokens. The project focuses on helping both crypto-enthusiasts and newcomers by making it simple to launch a blockchain project, create NFTs, or create a cryptocurrency token - all without the need for coding experience.

Blockchain made accessible

ForkChain was born out of the need for an easy way to create a blockchain-based project without knowing how to code. The startup focuses on lowering the bar of entry by providing a one-stop solution for creating and launching a blockchain project. This allows both individuals and companies to easily bring their innovative ideas to life, without the massive development costs.

With a mission to help hard-working people fuel their ambitions on the blockchain, ForkChain makes blockchain projects accessible to anyone and everyone regardless of their coding experience. Although still in its initial stages, ForkChain has additional product offerings that will help users become part of the crypto community. These include:

Token creation and launch

Users are able to create their own token by forking an existing token. Forking is a blockchain term that essentially means copying and/or changing existing coding. Rather than reinvent the wheel, ForkChain allows users to improve upon existing projects and launch them as their own.

NFT creation and launch

Users can collaborate with artists on the platform or use their own art to create a unique NFT collection that they can then sell or auction off.

Membership platform

Users can create their own membership space for their community. This allows them additional opportunities to sell both digital and physical goods to their audience in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Crypto payment option

ForkChain provides a built-in feature that allows projects to accept cryptocurrency tokens as payment, as well as pay platform fees.

Upcoming with ForkChain

ForkChain meets the rapidly growing demand for investment opportunities in digital goods and services. By providing users with an easy and simple solution, ForkChain brings the power of blockchain and cryptocurrency to everyone, regardless of coding experience or budget.

The platform has a well-planned roadmap with additional features, an initial DEX offering, and more coming soon. The platform continues to add and implement new premade solutions for its users, ensuring anyone using the platform can launch their own blockchain project.

Forkchain - Simplifying the blockchain

Forkchain's mission is to bring the power of the blockchain to everyone, regardless of coding experience or expertise. The platform lowers the barrier of entry by ensuring that anyone can get involved in developing their own token, NFT, or smart contracts regardless of budget or development history.

