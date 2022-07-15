‘Forgotten’ Jack Lake cottagers unhappy with townships’ storm response: The lake spans two Peterborough County townships

·5 min read

On May 21, a powerful windstorm swept across eastern Ontario and through the Peterborough region, leaving a trail of unprecedented destruction in its wake.

On Jack Lake, part of a cluster of area lakes hit hard by the storm, scores of trees were toppled, cars were crushed and some summer homes sustained significant damage.

In the days and weeks that followed, Jack Lake cottagers — left with heaps of tree limbs and brush on their properties — grew increasingly frustrated, lamenting an “inadequate” response from North Kawartha Township and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township that’s left them feeling “forgotten” and overlooked.

But both municipalities’ mayors say they’re continuing to work tirelessly to ensure all residents receive the relief they need — despite strained and limited resources.

Jack Lake is located south of Apsley. Its western edge is situated in North Kawartha Township, while the rest of the lake falls within Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.

Almost two months after the devastating storm, the cleanup continues — with no end in sight.

Residents and township officials estimate remediation efforts across both municipalities could take up to two years to complete.

Paul Campbell, a longtime Jack Lake cottager on Narrows Point Road and a Havelock-Belmont-Methuen ratepayer, is among the Jack Lake cottagers still grappling with the storm’s aftermath.

Campbell is frustrated. He says he and fellow cottagers have received little support from the municipalities.

“What’s happening here is absolutely brutal,” he said.

Following the storm, both North Kawartha and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen townships set up transfer stations as drop-off locations for storm debris.

Havelock-Belmont-Methuen moved to open up the Shady Lane/Jack Lake Transfer Station in a bid to make drop-offs more convenient for cottagers. Hours for the station were extended, but the site is still closed for two days of the week.

In North Kawartha, there are two main transfer stations: Anstruther Transfer Station at 400 Anstruther Lake Road in Apsley, and Haultain Transfer Station at 6879 Highway 28 in Woodview.

But Campbell and fellow cottagers say the transfer stations are inconvenient and impractical: they’re located too far away, and they fail to consider that most area cottagers don’t have trailers or trailer hitches to load storm debris.

Campbell, along with several other Jack Lake cottagers, is calling on the townships to bolster support by allowing them to pile their debris at alternative drop-off locations. Ideally, he wants cottagers to be allowed to drop off their green waste at the end of private roads.

Alternatively, he’s suggesting debris could be dumped at junctions between private and municipal roads; at the North Kawartha Community Center; or on Crown lands.

Asked whether the township could potentially adopt any of the proposed alternatives, Martin told The Examiner “everything is on the table.

“It would be nice if we could get some more drop off zones, but it’s not as easy as it sounds. We’re doing everything we’re capable of with the small Public Works department we have — about seven employees,” Martin said.

Martin said the ongoing effort is a “huge venture” and that the storm’s destruction reached “right across the township.”

While he sympathizes with Jack Lake cottagers, Martin stressed many residents are in the same boat.

“We’ve got problems on Oak Lake, Belmont Lake, Cordova Lake — every lake got hit and all the private roads. It’s unfortunate they can’t seem to see they’re just one of many and we’re trying to work with the whole township to get some assistance in cleaning this up,” said Martin.

Patricia Phillips, a Havelock-Belmont-Methuen resident and a Jack Lake cottager on Sharpe’s Bay, says she’s concerned about a heightened risk of wildfires due to the post-storm mess.

Citing wildfire hot spots mapped out in Peterborough County’s official draft plan, Phillips notes that the Jack Lake region had already been deemed a high-risk area for fires. Now, with mounds of brush left in the area, she’s worried the already-vulnerable zone has become a tinderbox — waiting to ignite.

“It’s a public safety concern,” she said. “I don’t think people understand the level of waste and debris that is an offshoot of this and the municipalities are really not showing compassion. It’s business as usual.”

Campbell agreed.

“The fire risk has gone up exponentially,” he said, adding that the heightened hazard makes the need for a bolstered cleanup effort all the more urgent.

In an interview, Amyotte said the municipality is “very aware” of the potential fire risks created by the storm. Amyotte said she’s been in close contact with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry and that North Kawartha is looking at bringing in a logging company to salvage debris and remove debris from the area.

“We haven’t heard back but we’re hoping the ministry will find someone who will take on a salvaging permit. It’s still going to be a while before we get a lot of this cleaned up. We do completely understand the incredible challenges and the enormity of the cleanup efforts that all residents are facing.”

Look for Part 2 in Monday’s Examiner.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower. The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one. His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking thr

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi