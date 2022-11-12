Why the secret to lower energy bills could be in your kitchen drawer

Melissa Gander
·2 min read
(Unsplash)
(Unsplash)

Everyone has one of those drawers full of random things like parcel tape, drawing pins (why?!), mystery keys, watch batteries and other paraphernalia that ‘might come in useful one day’. I suspect that quite a few people have the secret to getting ahead of their energy bills in this drawer too - especially if they had a smart meter fitted in the last 10 years.

If, like many people with smart meters fitted, you placed the small monitor (known as an In Home Display (IHD)) in ‘that drawer’ then now is the time to dig it out. If you can’t find it, then all is not lost - just ask your energy supplier how to get a replacement (it’s usually on their website).

So how can this little device help? Most people receive their energy bills monthly - sometimes even quarterly - meaning that we have to wait a long time to find out how much the energy we have used has cost us. Unfortunately, most energy suppliers’ systems aren’t like banking systems - they don’t ingest data daily and provide a live balance. And with the increase in energy prices and the winter weather becoming more unpredictable, it can be difficult to rely on past bills to forecast future ones.

An IHD provides real-time feedback on the energy that you are using - whether historical data showing the last day, week and month, or live data showing current energy usage (and cost). Most IHDs also have a useful budgeting feature that allows users to set their own spend threshold and track their usage against it. Your energy supplier is required to keep the tariff information on your meter and IHD up-to-date so the costs you see should be aligned with the charges on your bill. This means you no longer need to wait until you receive your bill to know how much you’re spending.

As well as providing an up-to-date view of costs, the technology allows you to see the tangible impact that making changes can have on your bill, such as turning your thermostat down just one or two degrees. In my case, I was able to see how much energy my kitchen spotlights were eating up which led me to invest in far more efficient LED versions despite the up-front spend.

Many energy suppliers now provide online tools that use smart meter data to detect how you are using energy in the home and provide tailored recommendations on how to reduce it. A small number of suppliers also provide a live balance feature so you always know exactly what your account balance is.

So, go and rummage through ‘that drawer’ and make use of your IHD, or order a new one and make sure to log into your online account to see how you could get smarter with your energy use and make some crucial savings this winter.

Latest Stories

  • My friend Peter Beard: ‘He was both a handsome lothario and a wild, untethered hedonist’

    When Peter Beard was reported missing from his Montauk home on Tuesday 31 March 2020, teams of police trackers, cadaver dogs and drones from the local East Hampton Town Police Department were sent out to find him. They scoured the wild bush that sprawled beyond his six-acre Thunderbolt Ranch for three days before finally calling off the search. Beard was 82 years old and no longer steady on his feet, so his family and friends knew he could not have gone too far. His wife Nejma said he was suffer

  • Game Recap: Celtics 131, Nuggets 112

    The Celtics defeated the Nuggets, 131-112. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Celtics, while Jaylen Brown added 25 points (11-15 FG), eight rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Nikola Jokic tallied 29 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 9-3 on the season, while the Nuggets fall to 8-4.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Canada camp in Bahrain 'devastated' by news of goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau's broken leg

    Canada's first training session Monday at a pre-World Cup training camp in Bahrain was overshadowed with the panful news that goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was back in the U.S., recovering from surgery to repair a broken leg. Crepeau was hurt playing for Los Angeles FC in Saturday's MLS Cup final. The injury occurred in extra time when the 28-year-old from Candiac, Que., charged out of his penalty box in search of an under-hit back pass, only to collide heavily with onrushing Philadelphia forward Co

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Canada into women's semifinals at sitting volleyball worlds after slow start vs. Italy

    The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had

  • Bombers running back Oliveira ready for first post-season start

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira is ready to be in the playoff spotlight. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers third-year running back will make his first post-season start at that position when the team hosts the B.C. Lions in Sunday’s CFL West Division final at IG Field. The opportunity to do that in his hometown in front of family, friends and fans is something he relishes. “This is meaningful football and this is when you want to play,” Oliveira said Friday after Winnipeg’s closed practice. “I’ve worked extre

  • Veteran running back Andrew Harris eager to rejoin Argos in time for East final

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris's recuperative powers haven't diminished with age. The Toronto Argonauts veteran running back will play in the East final Sunday at BMO Field against the Montreal Alouettes. Harris, 35, suffered a torn right pectoral muscle in a 34-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 6, the severity of which had the franchise figuring his season was over. The five-foot-10, 216-pound Winnipeg native also tore his left pectoral muscle in 2011 preparing for his second season wit

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

    CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left. But the Bulls held a 15-point lead and were able to cruise the rest of the way. “When (LaVine) takes those catch-and-shoot opportunities,

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Relief pitchers

    The Blue Jays need to patch up their bullpen to become legitimate World Series contenders, and these relievers would do just that.

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Jack Eichel thriving in the desert with Vegas Golden Knights

    Mark Stone knew all about the player. He just wasn't sure about the person. The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel from Buffalo in a blockbuster trade last November following a messy, protracted standoff between the star centre and the Sabres over how to proceed with a neck injury that required surgery. The disagreement – or argument – unfolded, at least partially in public. The NHL also got involved. Stone battled against the No. 2 pick at the 2015 draft plenty as a member of the Ottawa

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.