Apple ID hacks: How to change your Apple ID password from all your devices

With 230 million iPhones, 71 million iPads and 20 million Macs and Macbooks sold in 2020, according to businessofapps.com, it's clear millions of Americans and people worldwide are dependent upon their Apple products. With these products comes users’ Apple ID, their account allowing them to access and make use of Apple’s services, such as iCloud, iMessage and the App Store, Apple says.

Paired with the importance of your Apple ID is the importance of keeping your account secure with a strong password.

In the pursuit of account security, how do you change your Apple ID password?

How to change Apple ID password

Before beginning the process, note that your Apple ID password must be at least eight characters long and contain a number, uppercase and lowercase letters. You also cannot use spaces, repeat characters or your current or previous Apple IDs from the last year. .” Apple gives users additional recommendations to protect their passwords here.

How to change your Apple ID password on an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch or Apple Watch:

Open your device’s settings. Select your name. Navigate to “Password & Security.” Select “Change Password.” Enter your current password, as well as your desired new password. If you have forgotten your current password, Apple refers users to this guide. Tap “Change” or “Change password.”

How to change your Apple ID password on a Mac:

Navigate to your Mac’s Apple menu. Select the system preferences. Click your Apple ID. Click “Password & Security.” Select “Change password.” You will have to enter the password you use to unlock your Mac before being able to reset your Apple ID password.

How to change your Apple ID password from the web:

Navigate to appleid.apple.com. Direct yourself to “Sign-In and Security.” Select “Password.” Fill out your current password, as well as your desired new password. If you have forgotten or lost your current password, Apple refers users to this guide. Click “Change password.”

How to recover Apple ID account

Apple recommends users refer to this guide on account recovery and sign-in methods. Users should navigate to iforgot.apple.com and submit an account recovery request. When going through the account recovery process, Apple will, after a short wait period, send you an automated phone call or text with further recovery instructions. Following the provided instructions will regain your access to your Apple ID.

