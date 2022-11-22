Forget thoughts and prayers: Colorado Springs shooting is what comes from anti-LGBTQ hate

Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
·6 min read

It doesn’t take much pondering to figure out cause and effect.

You dehumanize people enough, someone will treat them as less than human.

You make guns easy to get, unhinged people will get them and use them to kill.

You respond to tragedies with thoughts and prayers and nothing else and nothing’s going to change.

For months in America we’ve heard hideous anti-LGBTQ rhetoric coming from one side of the political aisle. Lawmakers, parents and pundits senselessly calling out drag queens, labeling teachers who dare speak of gender identity as “groomers,” passing or supporting legislation making the word "gay" seem taboo.

Labeling people 'groomers' and attacking LGBTQ rights

After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through his now infamous "Don't Say Gay" bill, which prohibits teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students in kindergarten through third grade or "in a manner that is not age appropriate," his press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tweeted that anyone who opposed the bill was a groomer: “The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill. If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children.”

In April, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted: "Democrats are the party of killing babies, grooming and transitioning children, and pro-pedophile politics. #SaveTheChildren"

It’s all wrong, it’s all based on nothing but intolerance and it all dehumanizes members of an already vulnerable community and paints them as existential threats to people outside that community.

Did you think all the hate would just blow away?

And now we have a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado. Now we have five dead and 17 wounded and an already-scared community with even more to fear.

Derrick Rump was killed during a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2022.
Derrick Rump was killed during a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2022.

What did you think was going to happen? Did you think all that hate would just drift up into the ether? Did you think, in a country filled with guns and rage, it was all just harmless talk?

This ain’t rocket science. It’s cause and effect. It’s two points connected with a straight line.

Spare me the excuses. We've seen this happen before.

I can hear the righteous retorts already. Don’t blame other people, some will say. Nobody was calling for violence, they’ll cry. Democrats use the same kind of rhetoric, right-wing pundits will lie.

Nuts to that. This isn’t finger-pointing, it’s logic. And it’s a pattern we’ve seen before.

Kelly Loving was killed during a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2022.
Kelly Loving was killed during a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2022.

The 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. A 46-year-old white man who heard over and over on Fox News and from the mouths of Republican politicians that Central American migrant caravans were “invading” the country, who believed Jewish groups were aiding the nonexistent invaders, opened fire and killed 11 people.

The 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. A 21-year-old white man, his brain fed a steady stream of anti-immigrant fear-mongering ginned up by President Donald Trump and his supporters, killed 23 and admitted he was targeting Mexican people.

A makeshift memorial forms for victims outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, in 2019.
A makeshift memorial forms for victims outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, in 2019.

Beyond mass shootings, the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was a crystal-clear example of right-wing rhetoric fomenting violence. Trump and his congressional lackeys hollered endlessly about the 2020 election being “stolen” and hundreds of marauding Trump supporters storm the Capitol and violently attack police officers.

Lies and dehumanization lead to violence. Cause and effect.

Hateful rhetoric creates an environment where violence seems justified

We will learn more from Colorado Springs investigators about the motives of Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, the man suspected of shooting up the LGBTQ nightclub, the man now facing murder and hate crime charges.

But what we know already should be enough to make anyone who has tossed about the word “groomer” or made specious claims that LGBTQ people are a threat to children feel at least partially responsible for the violence.

This undated photo provided by Jeff Aston shows his son Daniel Aston, who was one of five killed when a gunman opened fire in a nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2022.
This undated photo provided by Jeff Aston shows his son Daniel Aston, who was one of five killed when a gunman opened fire in a nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2022.

The offhand cracks about transgender people, the tweets mocking gender identity, the cruel comments directed at people guilty of nothing but being themselves. Those aren’t just words. They’re permission for bad people to do bad things. I know it, you know it, and everyone with brains enough to rattle knows it.

In the wake of the shooting, hateful rhetoric continues

When Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez read the names of the victims in the Club Q shooting, he also shared their pronouns.

Police spokeswoman Pamela Castro told The Washington Post: “For us, it simply came down to showing them the respect they deserve by identifying them using the names they and their loved ones used.”

Ashley Paugh was among those killed during a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2022
Ashley Paugh was among those killed during a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2022

You'll find no such respect from far-right pundits, as many continued anti-transgender rants in the wake of the shooting.

Do you feel angry about this tragedy? You should.

It’s almost hard to be angry when you know the same damn thing is going to keep happening. When you know a small but noisy swath of the American population is going to deny a lick of responsibility – not blame themselves, not blame the guns, not see any problem with yelling whatever’s on their minds.

They’ll feign sadness and offer prayers and go back to saying the same dehumanizing things.

It’s almost hard to be angry. But I’m managing.

Tyrice Kelley, center right, a performer at Club Q, is comforted during a service on Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs.
Tyrice Kelley, center right, a performer at Club Q, is comforted during a service on Nov. 20, 2022, in Colorado Springs.

It's 2022 and LGBTQ people still have to worry about existing

I’m angry that the thing we knew was going to happen happened. I’m angry that in the year 2022, LGBTQ people are being made to feel like there’s something wrong with them by cynical dolts who’ve never felt a whiff of discrimination.

I’m angry that Daniel Davis Aston, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance are gone from this world.

Raymond Green Vance was one those fatally shot in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2022.
Raymond Green Vance was one those fatally shot in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, 2022.

I’m angry that because of a deadly act of hate, there are young people out there this minute thinking twice about sharing their complete, authentic selves with the world.

So yeah, I’m angry, and I’m connecting the dots. I’m looking at cause and effect. And I’m looking right at those who have chosen – chosen! — to make life hell for LGBTQ people.

You all shoulder some of the weight of this tragedy. I hope you feel it in your bones every single day.

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on Twitter @RexHuppke and Facebook: facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

More from Rex Huppke:

House GOP heard the American voters: They definitely want Hunter Biden investigations!

Noted political loser Donald Trump announces plan to lose presidential race again.

After the 'red wave' flop, we need new male political experts who are always wrong. I'm in.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colorado Springs shooting at Club Q shows power of anti-LGBTQ hate

Latest Stories

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • NHL best and worst: Matthew Tkachuk getting comfortable in Florida

    Matthew Tkachuk headlines this week's edition of the NHL's best and worst, topped off by a superstar performance against his former team.

  • Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness. All three weren't on the trip with the Nugge