Forget T20 mercenaries - 'unplayable' Sydney Barnes was cricket's first gun for hire

Sydney Barnes, England

England’s top cricketers will shun county cricket in future, so Sir Andrew Strauss has warned us. If the structure of our domestic game is not reformed, they will go instead to the highest bidder.

Like almost everything in cricket, this phenomenon is nothing new. The reverse-sweep was played in Mumbai in the 1920s, by the Indian princeling who represented England, KS Duleepsinhji; the ramp-shot was played in the Oval Test of 1939 by the West Indies allrounder Learie Constantine; and Syd Barnes was selling his services to the highest bidder more than a hundred years before Jofra Archer played in the IPL for a million dollars a season.

Syd who? Sydney Barnes, not of Lancashire or Warwickshire, because he gave up county cricket at the age of 30 to lengthen his career; but of Smethwick, Rishton, Church, Burnley (James Anderson’s club), Staffordshire and England. In addition to the lesser workload of league cricket, the pay was better and he did not want to end in the workhouse like some contemporary cricketers.

To Barnes still belongs the world record for taking the most wickets in a Test series, 49 in South Africa in 1913-4. He missed the fifth Test too: being his own man - tall, angular, without soft edges - and not one to be pushed around, even though he was a professional, he refused to play the fifth Test because the South African board had not reimbursed him for bringing his wife on the tour, as previously agreed. Having taken 49 wickets in four Tests, Barnes was on course for more than 60 in the five-Test series.

Sydney Francis Barnes (right) and R L Kemp (left) (Smethwick and Staffordshire) County Cricket clubs 1935 Sydney F Barne - Shutterstock

To this day nobody else averages seven wickets per Test like Barnes: had he played as many Tests as Anderson he would have taken 1,218 wickets. South Africa were a proper team, too, by the time Barnes took 83 wickets in his nine Tests against them. Back in the 1890s South Africa had not merited Test status, and were only accorded it retrospectively.

“He was practically unplayable on matting,” Sir Jack Hobbs wrote of Barnes. “His command of length and flight was superb and he made the ball turn so much that three or four times in one over he would beat the bat and miss the stumps.”

I went to Cape Town library’s newspaper archives to find out what exactly Barnes had bowled in 1913-14. The series was played on matting but he would hardly have bowled much differently on the turf of England and Australia.

Barnes’s stock ball, according to the Cape Town papers, was the leg-break - and Barnes always classified himself as a spinner - but it must have been fairly pacey because at times his keeper was known to stand a few yards back. His normal field consisted of three slips, while the off-break was his main variation.

Sidney F.Barnes Smethwick Couny Cricket Club 1935. Credit : Colorsport - Colorsport

Several bowlers have bowled a mix of off-breaks and leg-breaks, or cutters as we might call them. The secret lies in the action, in bowling with such disguise that the batsmen cannot read the ball out of the bowler’s hand, only much later in flight, perhaps after pitching.

No footage exists of Barnes in his prime, but I was told on good authority - Geoffrey Howard, who managed England’s tour of Australia in 1954-5 - how difficult Barnes was to read. Frank Woolley, the great Kent batsman, was fielding at first slip for Barnes during his famous spell in the Melbourne Test of 1911-12 - he began the Test by taking Australia’s first four wickets for a single - and Woolley told Howard that he could not tell which way the ball was going to swerve.

By being a league professional on a Saturday, and playing the odd game for Staffordshire, Barnes earned more money for longer. In 1928 the touring West Indians, and in 1929 the touring South Africans, agreed that the best bowler in England was still Barnes, in his mid-fifties. When he eventually retired, he was calculated to have taken more than 6,000 wickets at an average of eight.