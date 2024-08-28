Forget Sterling: United & Chelsea have ‘stepped up’ talks over new contender to form other half of Sancho swap deal

Manchester United are reportedly in ‘constant negotiation’ with Chelsea in hopes of aiding each other’s squad concerns before Friday’s deadline.

Per the Independent, the clubs have now ‘stepped up talks’ regarding a potential deal that would see Ben Chilwell make the move to Old Trafford and Jadon Sancho head the other way in return.

Any prospective transfer is viewed as separate from United’s links with Raheem Sterling, as he continues trying to resolve his payoff from Chelsea, with his £300,000-a-week contract set to be terminated three years prematurely. Crystal Palace have opted against the opportunity to sign the England international, though the Red Devils are thought to be considering it.

As for Chilwell, United are well aware that their left-back coverage for the season ahead is nowhere near good enough; two injury-prone options in the form of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia means responsibility largely falls on right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui to deputise.

That’s all good and well for the first few weeks of the term, but when fixtures are coming thick and fast in all competitions, utilising the pair out of position just isn’t sustainable.

However, Chilwell is notorious for his frequent fitness setbacks as it is, so INEOS chiefs would have to weigh up whether the high-paid defender would even reinforce the backline adequately over the course of the campaign.

