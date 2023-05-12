Everton manager Sean Dyche - Forget Real Madrid, Everton could provide the sternest test of Manchester City's treble credentials - PA/David Davies

Everton and Manchester City used to be identical twins. Two North West clubs in their neighbours’ shadows, craving the resources to elevate themselves to the same global status as Liverpool and Manchester United.

At their lowest moments they retained hope their glory days would return, knowing that with vision, expertise and enough funds to rebuild their infrastructure, they could compete.

City fans are now living the dream. Everton are still waiting to escape their nightmare.

The visiting supporters arriving at Goodison Park on Sunday might look around and remember what they once were when losing those fights against relegation during their worst years at Maine Road when they were yearning for a modern new stadium and an ambitious, competent board.

Everton fans will look at City and see what they could have been had they possessed an ounce of their football and legal expertise. Everton may never have had the same spending power to recruit Pep Guardiola or sign Erling Haaland, but had Farhad Moshiri’s cash been spent wiser they would not be in such a perilous position on and off the pitch.

Whatever the criticism of City given the Premier League charges against them, no-one can argue with the quality of their football and recruitment. Everton have the same cloud over them regarding their spending without the same results and performances.

That is why the two clubs have been on vastly different trajectories since their respective buy-outs. Now they meet for arguably their most pivotal meeting ever, City’s excellence from the top down putting them on the brink of an historic Treble, Everton’s poor leadership leaving them on the edge of catastrophe.

It is rare for the outcome of a league game to have such far-reaching repercussions for both those involved.

City’s recent win over Arsenal was the biggest game of the season in terms of the title race, but in a different way Sunday is even more significant.

Some fixtures have extra meaning because of their impact on an individual season. Everton versus City is consequential in terms of the clubs’ place in history. A City Treble or Everton relegation would be their respective pinnacle and nadir.

When did English football last host a game between two of its biggest, most historic clubs which carried such weight at both ends of the Premier League?

Pep Guardiola celebrates a goal against Arsenal - Forget Real Madrid, Everton could provide the sternest test of Manchester City's treble credentials - Getty Images/Isaac Parkin

If there is a winner, the managers and players will say there is more to be done but supporters will feel like it is mission accomplished and celebrate like a cup final triumph.

It is impossible to see City dropping four points in any of their remaining games post-Goodison, and there is no way Everton are going down if they pull off an unlikely win.

City are on the threshold of matching the most glorious chapter in English football.

After Goodison, the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid and FA Cup Final versus United will be the last obstacles to the Treble. Given the timing in between two emotionally and physically demanding European games - and the context in terms of how fired up the opponent - the trip to Everton could be the toughest remaining game in City’s quest.

When the title run-in began, City fans assessed Arsenal’s fixture list and, aside from the game against each other, picked out two banana skins; Liverpool and Newcastle United away.

Likewise, Arsenal were optimistically looking at City’s trips to Everton and Brighton. They know it is now or never for a slip-up, especially as City can afford to drop points in at least one of their fixtures. Beat Everton and it will not matter if they draw or lose to Brighton.

Four days ago, it looked like the perfect moment for City to go to Merseyside. Everton’s fans were resigned to their fate after the hammering at home by Newcastle.

Now they have been galvanised for a final push in the last two Goodison games because Everton’s win at Brighton was the stand-out result of this Premier League season, the lowest scorers outplaying a side which still had a chance of qualifying for the Champions League. If anyone not aware of what happened in the match was informed it ended 5-1, they would have presumed Brighton won.

The only manager in the country as pleased as Sean Dyche by Everton’s stunning performance will be Mikel Arteta.

It is a cliche to say a team is ‘playing for its future’. In Everton’s case that sounds like an understatement. It is well documented what going down means for Everton, a player exodus and severe financial hit for a club already under investigation for allegedly spending above its means.

Dyche spoke last week about rebuilding Everton regardless of what division they are in. He spoke well, but it also sounded idealistic to presume that if the worst happens he will be entrusted by Moshiri to lead the side back. Let’s not forget Moshiri spent three days trying to convince Marcelo Bielsa to take the job before Dyche was confirmed.

The nature of the win at Brighton - the performance as much as result - felt like a game-changer, not just in terms of Everton’s Premier League future short-term, but Dyche’s hopes of executing a longer-term vision.

Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrate at Brighton - Forget Real Madrid, Everton could provide the sternest test of Manchester City's treble credentials - AFP/Glyn Kirk

Should he complete his rescue, I am sure many will look back on Monday and say that was the night Dyche won the trust of supporters who were starting to wonder if he was the right coach for the current circumstances after all. Make no mistake, the murmurings had begun with questions about team selections and defensive vulnerability.

For 90 minutes at the Amex Stadium, a weight was lifted and the grey skies over Goodison Park cleared. At the very least, it looks like Everton are not going down without a fight. That was the minimum expected when Dyche took over.

The mood is utterly different in the build-up to Sunday, the intensity rising to another level for this weekend’s visitors.

On the pitch, there is not much common ground between Everton and City anymore. Aside from remaining in the top flight, Everton’s only consolation from another terrible season is it is unlikely Haaland will break Dixie Dean’s goalscoring record for a single campaign.

Whatever happens against City, Everton will have further chances to save themselves against Wolverhampton and Bournemouth.

But my suspicion is that Guardiola’s side will have to scrap as hard as they have had to all season to secure three points.

An Everton win guarantees Dyche the chance to lead the club towards a brighter future.

If City win, there will no longer be a belief that they can win the Treble. It will become an expectation that they will do so.

