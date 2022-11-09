Forget Makeup Brushes — TikTokers Are Contouring With a Fork and It Actually Works

TikTok has displayed the dire need for beauty enthusiasts to add cutlery to their makeup bags as practical tools. From using spoons for eyeshadow and skincare purposes to now using a fork for contouring? We've seen it all.

If you can't keep the line straight when drawing in the contoured line for the nose, this hack is for you. (And for myself.) The nose trick has been around for quite some time, but leave it to the vending machine app of the latest and greatest beauty trends to resurface it with new additions. TikTok has gone a step further and is applying the total base of foundation, bronzer, blush and highlighter with a fork as the applicator. Granted, we've just learned the better way to snatch our faces, applying contour underneath the jaw for more definition. It would be great to see how that technique plays out with a fork.

The jury is out on whether the hack is useful or not, but if it works for you — please send pics and vids to @hypebaebeauty on IG. We'd love to see how it works out.