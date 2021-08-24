Forget the Leggings: Levi's Relaxed Boyfriend Jeans Are So Comfortable, They're Perfect for 'All-Day Wear'

Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans

A classic pair of jeans never goes out of style, however, after a year of wearing comfy clothes, not everyone is ready to let go of the relaxed fit just yet. That's why boyfriend jeans are on the rise this fall. And you can get the cool, casual look with the Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans that are up to 50 percent off on Amazon right now.

Designed by the brand you trust, these boyfriend jeans are stylish, soft, and made to last. The Levi's boyfriend jeans are also backed by nearly 3,000 five-star ratings and are an Amazon best-seller. One of the biggest reasons why Amazon shoppers are obsessed with them has to do with the stretchy fit.

The jeans may not be leggings, but they come pretty darn close in terms of comfort. That's thanks to the cotton, polyester, and elastane fabric blend, which gives the jeans a "ton of stretch," yet allows for them to keep their shape. Shoppers say that the jeans are easy to pull up (no more tugging at the belt loops!) and have enough give around the mid-rise waist, so they won't squeeze when you sit down. When you're ready to trade in your yoga pants for real clothes, rest assured, these are "very comfortable for all day wear."

This denim pair can be worn cuffed for a cropped look or uncuffed, allowing them to hit at the ankle. Either way, these jeans are perfect to wear with sneakers or boots this fall and are sure to get you "tons of compliments," per reviewers. Some people who claim to be on the shorter side even say that the ankle-length fits perfectly as regular-length jeans, too. Win, win.

The relaxed jeans come in both classic and distressed looks, including 12 different washes and styles. They're also available in a wide range of sizes, including plus-size options, which has shoppers saying these are the "perfect jeans for curvy girls," too. Reviewers confirm that the boyfriend jeans are true to their roomy style and run big. If you prefer a more fitted appearance, just be sure to size down.

It's not hard to believe that the best-sellers are so popular among Amazon shoppers that they're buying the jeans in bulk and in different washes.

"I love these jeans so much that I ordered them in another color and they fit just the same — just with a different look to them," writes one Amazon shopper. "They are great for any occasion. I have two of the three colors and will buy the other one soon! I don't typically wear light jeans, but this particular style, brand, and fit are nothing but a miracle."

"These are the absolute best jeans I have ever put on my body. The most flattering as well," writes another. "So soft and makes my hips and waist look amazing. I love how the front of the waistline is a slight V shape. I have wide hips so jeans don't work well with me ever but these? These are the ones. I've never been happier or more confident in a pair of jeans until these."

You can get the Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans while they're on sale, starting at just $30.

