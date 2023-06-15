Forget Left and Right:

A QAnon supporter waits to see Donald Trump at a 2018 rally in Pennsylvania - Getty Images

As dating prospects go, “Alex” isn’t exactly promising. He’s in his mid-20s and has never had a girlfriend. He gained three stone during lockdown, which he spent mainly playing video games, and is beginning to give up all hope of romance. Oh, yes, and he hates feminists.

Not your type, ladies? Don’t feel too guilty. First, Alex isn’t real: he’s an online alias of author Julia Ebner, an undercover investigator into cyber-radicalism. And second, even if he was real, he probably wouldn’t be interested anyway. On the “incel” (“involuntary celibacy”) websites that Ebner infiltrates under Alex’s identity, participants take a near-pride in unattractiveness. It’s like Mr Universe in mirror image, with users posting photos of receding hairlines, jugged ears and big nostrils to show how low they rank in “sexual market value”.

Indeed, as Ebner discovers in her new book Going Mainstream: How Extremists Are Taking Over, the only path to acceptance among incels is to be completely unacceptable. One man who complains that he only gets interest from overweight, older women is denounced as a “fakecel”. For those who do make the grade, and who contemplate killing themselves, peer support is on hand. No, not links to the Samaritans webpage, but tips on “Painless Drowning” and the “Two Knot and Bag Method”.

Ebner is empathetic enough not to just dismiss incels as self-pitying, self-hating fools. “Lookism”, she says, is as real as discrimination, with studies showing that the beautiful people generally get better jobs and pay. The problem is that incels sometimes vent their frustrations on society – as did Jake Davison, the self-confessed “fat, ugly virgin” who killed five people during a gun rampage in Plymouth in 2021.

Meanwhile, Ebner’s other alias, “Mary”, infiltrates the alliance of anti-vaxxers and QAnon conspiracy theorists who now turn out on pro-Russia demos in Germany. Covid, they tell her, has led them to “question everything” – and to conclude that the invasion of Ukraine is just another “false flag” operation by the David Icke-style reptile people who secretly run the world. Or something like that. As Ebner observes, if there’s one thing that unities QAnon and the anti-vaxxers, it’s their lack of need for “evidence-based approaches”. Never mind just Left vs Right: the key political faultline of our time, she says, is now just “crazy versus not so crazy”.

Ebner first charted this crankish world in her 2019 book Going Dark: The Secret Social Lives of Extremists. Her argument in this follow-up is that such wild beliefs are no longer confined just to the remoter corners of the web. Many of the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol in 2021 were QAnon followers. A dozen US celebrities, including the environmental lawyer Robert F Kennedy Jr (a member of the Kennedy clan) disseminate nearly two-thirds of all anti-vaccine disinformation. Neo-Nazis back Putin’s Ukraine invasion as a legitimate crusade against the spread of liberal democracy, with its immoral promotion of gay rights.

Where Ebner may fail to convince some readers is in her tendency to identify this as only a problem spawned from the Right. She says the rot started with Brexit and Trump, which pioneered a new political dialogue based on “strategic provocation”. Yet she doesn’t same to level the same charge at the likes of Extinction Rebellion, with their tactic of blocking roads. That, apparently, is just to “raise awareness” about climate change. Nor is there much mention of the Left’s role in anti-Semitism or pro-Putin apologia, or in the no-platforming of academics like the gender-critical Kathleen Stock. The main people trying to stamp out free speech, in Ebner’s view, are those opposed to “progressive liberalism”. Much as this book rightly laments the perils of a fractured society, such a partial tone may not help to heal it.

Ebner ponders the ways we might improve our web-polarised world, mindful that our current crop of legislators seldom know their Tiktok from their 4chan. One might be a system of licensing or quality assessments for trusted and credible news sources; another is fact-checking and providing context, something this book could use a little more of. It cites the claim, for example, that we now have the attention span only of a goldfish (eight seconds), which has been widely debunked.

Another option for reclaiming a shared sense of political space, Ebner says, would be with through panels of “charismatic figures” who enjoy bipartisan support, drawn perhaps from the military, religious, and sporting worlds. Gary Lineker, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and Andy McNab, maybe? Disastrous as that sounds, it could get worse. Judging by the way Ebner fears mainstream opinion is going, future panels might have to include David Icke too.

