Forget hummus – this chilli and garlic butter is delicious slathered on flatbreads

Eleanor Steafel
·1 min read
Frying pan flatbreads with purple sprouting broccoli, goat’s cheese and chilli butter
Lately, I have become mildly obsessed with an Instagram account where a chef makes a daily flavoured butter and films his spoon schooping (technical term) it into a quenelle.

It’s oddly soothing, in as far as the internet ever can be, watching this chef (Thomas Straker, who has a restaurant in Notting Hill) spoon soft butter into shape, then melt it through something delicious in a hot pan. I have noted down so many of his flavour combinations – they all sound like things I want to make. Cacio e pepe; blood orange and rosemary; burnt shallot; anchovy and caper.

I had a hankering to make flatbreads this week and thought some sort of butter bursting with flavour would be a good thing to slather them with. This burnt chilli and garlic number – made by blistering a chilli on the flame of your hob then blitzing it with garlic, smoked garlic granules, fennel seeds and butter – sits somewhere between sweet, salty and spicy. I’d quite like to use it to cook crispy chicken thighs or a load of mussels or prawns.

The dough has a little rye in it and yoghurt to give it some tang. You could just have the flatbreads and butter with a drink before dinner this evening, or alongside something else (they’d be good with spiced crispy lamb cutlets), or you could treat them more like pizzas. I topped mine with purple sprouting broccoli which I blackened in a pan, blobs of citrusy soft goat's cheese, and a few pickled jalapeños.

