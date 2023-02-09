Forget haute cuisine, France has a secret addiction to British crisps

Eleanor Steafel
·5 min read
Crisps
Crisps

I sometimes wonder if the French haven’t pulled off a successful, centuries-long trick in being thought of as world leaders in gastronomy. There is a reverence that persists around French food; la cuisine française is not to be questioned, only respected, emulated, aspired to.

But take a stroll down the snack aisle in Carrefour and you will see it is a myth. The French are just as addicted to crunchy salty junk food as we are. The orthodoxy goes that “French women are thin because they don’t eat between meals”. Right, so who’s eating all the Lay’s Saveur Bolognaise potato chips then? Just les lads, is it?

The truth is the French have long had a penchant for a greasy bag of crisps, so it’s no great surprise to hear that Europe Snacks, with its headquarters in Paris, has snapped up Plymouth (and Leicester-based) crisp maker Burts Snacks. Founded in 1997 by Richard and Linda Burt, the company launched in Devon selling upmarket crisps to independent local shops. They soon became a household name outside the South West, appearing on supermarket shelves on the posh crisps end of the snack aisle, alongside the likes of Tyrrells (once owned by the Chase family, now owned by KP Snacks) and Pipers (bought out by PepsiCo in 2019).

It used to be that the French crisp offering was low budget and petite. They were big on a bitesize cheesy biscuit, partial to a rogue maize-based treat (bacon-flavoured corn bugle, anyone?), but only had a modest range of crisp flavours. A few years ago, your options spanned from the downright plain (they love a “nature” crisp for some reason, which strangely isn’t even salty), to the odd – I love mustard as much as the next condiment devotee, but I don’t really want a crisp à la moutarde. You’d have been hard pressed to find a packet of salt and vinegar (queen of the crisp flavours, I’ll hear no arguments), but you could have got your hands on a bag of “saveur cheeseburger”, a paprika number, a poulet roti, maybe an emmental. Then it all changed.

Inevitably, as crisps became increasingly – whisper it – “artisanal” in the UK, French supermarkets followed suit. The flavours got fancier (think truffle, huile d’olive, confit balsamic onion) and British high-end mainstays, such as Tyrrells, found themselves on French shelves. These days British crisps make up a good chunk of the French crisps aisle. In fact, a bag of Tyrrells is often cheaper in France than it is in the UK; currently it’s €2.65 (£2.35) in Carrefour compared to £2.75 in Sainsbury’s. Meanwhile, in Marseille airport on Monday I was met with a display of Pipers Lye Cross Cheddar & Onion alongside the usual Lay’s Saveur Barbecue.

If you’re in a French supermarket, you’re just as likely to stumble across a bag of Tyrells as you are a French crisp offering - Directphoto Collection / Alamy
If you’re in a French supermarket, you’re just as likely to stumble across a bag of Tyrells as you are a French crisp offering - Directphoto Collection / Alamy

These days, says food writer Debora Robertson, who lives in the South of France, the savoury snack aisles in even the smallest local supermarkets are bursting at the seams. “Our Spar supermarket in the village has a big shelf of snacks, with crisps making up the largest part of that. Who knows, with the much-lauded French disdain for snacking, when anyone is eating any of these delicious crisps – but they clearly certainly are,” says Robertson.

“If you go for an apéro at a neighbour's house, a little bowl of crisps may appear. No one knows what happens to the rest of the pillow-sized bag.”

One recent study had France on a par with the United States when it came to crisp consumption; FoodBev Media found 86 per cent of people surveyed in the US and in France eat potato chips, compared to 84 per cent in the UK. On holiday, I could spend hours in the crisp aisle. I want to try every flavour – the fancier and more mad sounding the better. Wild mushroom? Sign me up. Grilled red pepper and chorizo? Pass the houmous. Aioli? One day, I’d quite like to serve individual aioli crisps as an aperitif with an anchovy curled on top of each one. “Kebab” is the only one not immediately speaking to me, but I’ll give it a go.

I love how predictably specific French crisp companies are when it comes to cheese flavours. Where in Britain you might get a “mature cheddar” and onion, in France you’ll find crisps flavoured with cheese “from the Jura”, home of Comté, Morbier, Mont d’Or. Even the most basic brands now do a goat’s cheese with Espelette pepper, or gouda with cumin. And if there’s some onion involved? It’s unlikely to be a common or garden brown onion, it’ll be “oignon de roscoff” from Brittany.

A good crisp aisle should have a mix of high and low, classics and oddities. Chip sauce flavour seems to be a big thing in France – sauce andalouse and sauce pommes frites are both popular. Bouillabaisse flavour often features. “A while ago I read about salted caramel and cappuccino crisps,” says Robertson. “I am glad to say I have never seen them in the wild.”

Most exciting of all, they have finally worked out that salt and vinegar is the greatest of all crisps. I’m yet to try “saveur spicy”, but it’s on my list for next time. I’m hoping for a cross between a Tyrrells Smoked Paprika and a Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli.

All good things come with some sacrifice in the food world though, and I’m sorry to say the pointless invention that is the lentil chip and its equally sad “healthy” cousins have also reached the continent. Even if they are daintily labelled “saveur point de sel”, I’d still rather forgo a bag of crisps entirely than munch my way through a handful of chickpea puffs. But, à chacun son goût.

Latest Stories

  • I made Buffalo wings in a slow cooker for the Super Bowl, and I'll never make them another way again

    These easy Buffalo wings are cooked in a slow cooker, but they turn out deliciously crispy when you broil them for just a few minutes.

  • Travis and Jason Kelce Poke Fun at Their Dad: 'We Never Got Vegetables Growing Up'

    The NFL brothers hilariously reminded their father that they mostly ate "Bagel Bites" and "Hamburger Helper" growing up

  • 55 Big-Batch Dishes to Feed a Crowd

    Uh oh: You have eight family members coming over for dinner this weekend, and pizza isn’t going to cut it. Not to worry, friend. You can feed the whole crew with these deliciously attainable recipes for a crowd, from one-pan chicken dinners to big-batch breakfast dishes. You can throw them together in no time, whether the occasion is a birthday celebration, a holiday gathering or a regular old weeknight dinner. 58 Easy Finger Food Recipes Everyone Will Love What Are the Best Types of Meals to Se

  • Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson eats 5,500 calories a day to stay at 330 pounds. His staple meal is the 'monster mash,' inspired by sumo wrestlers.

    The 6-foot-6, 330-pound star player will appear against the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday.

  • 11 game-day foods you can make in a slow cooker

    From dips to short ribs and homemade queso, these snacks can be made in a slow cooker ahead of your Super Bowl party.

  • Super Bowl 2023: Six recipes perfect for game day

    The big game between the Chiefs and the Eagles is almost here - here are some recipes to make your Super Bowl party even better

  • Eggs are expensive. Try these 6 dietitian-approved protein swaps instead.

    As eggs get more expensive, a dietitian recommends eating cheap, easy protein sources like Greek yogurt, beans, and seeds that you can buy in bulk.

  • 22 Plantain Recipes That Prove You Should Always Have the Fruit on Hand

    You decided to bake your famous banana bread this weekend. You make a beeline to the produce section, only to find the thickest, biggest bananas you’ve ever seen on shelves. Before you hesitantly add them to your cart, let us fill you in: They’re plantains. For the uninitiated, plantains are related to bananas, but they’re much different from them, due to their starchy, almost potato-y flavor and texture. They can be eaten underripe or ripe and are cooked in a multitude of ways across many cuisi

  • ONE PAN MEXICAN CHICKEN & RICE | Easy Chicken And Mexican Rice Dinner

    Mexican Chicken & Rice Ingredients 5 chicken thighs* 1 teaspoon paprika 1 teaspoon cumin 1 teaspoon oregano 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 1/2 cups long grain rice 1/2 onion, diced 4 garlic cloves, minced 2 1/4 cups water 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon powder 8 oz canned tomato sauce Lime wedges Chopped cilantro Directions Combined, paprika, cumin, oregano and garlic powder in a small bowl . Drizzle and rub oil all over the chicken. Sprinkle both sides with seasoning, salt, and pepper. Heat oil in a pan over medium high heat and sear chicken on both sides for 3 minutes. Remove, set aside and wipe and clean. Add more oil and sauté onions and garlic for 2 minutes over medium heat. Add rice and cook for another minute. Stir in water, tomato sauce and chicken bouillon powder. Return chicken back to the pan and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over medium low for 25 minutes or until rice is tender. Squeeze lime juice over the top and sprinkle over chop cilantro. Note *I used bone in chicken thighs and remove the skin. Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joannegpimentel/

  • What is Dorito pie? This crunchy TikTok trend is the perfect weeknight comfort food.

    Dorito pie fans say the cheesy, meaty dish can be made with one or multiple flavors of the popular chip.

  • Spicy Salmon Bowl Recipe

    Spicy Salmon Bowls Ingredients 1 1/2 lbs salmon fillet, cut into 4 portions 1/4 cup soy sauce 2 tablespoons honey For the sriracha mayo 1/2 cup mayo 3 tablespoons sriracha Cooked rice For the pickled cucumbers 2 English cucumbers, sliced thin 1/3 cup rice vinegar 1 tablespoon sugar 1 teaspoon salt Directions For the cucumbers Combine rice vinegar, sugar and salt together in a bowl. Microwave for 2 minutes for the sugar to dissolve. In a shallow bowl, combine cucumbers and pickling mixture. Place in the refrigerator while working on salmon (about 30 minutes stirring occasionally). For the sriracha mayo Combine mayo and Sriracha in a bowl. For the salmon Preheat oven to 400°. Place salmon onto a baking dish and lightly season with salt and pepper. Combine soy sauce and honey together in a bowl and pour evenly over salmon. Spread a layer of Sriracha mayo. Bake for 15-17 minutes, or until cooked through. To serve- scoop rice into a bowl and place salmon fillet over the top. Add pickled cucumbers and drizzle with sriracha mayo. Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joannegpimentel/

  • 5 Most Overpriced Costco Items, According To Superfans

    Though many customers flock to Costco for deals, there are a few items that frequent shoppers will tell you are priced a little too high for what they're worth. GOBankingRates sought out superfans of...

  • What You Didn't Notice About the Charcuterie Boards at the Grammys

    You probably saw the elaborate charcuterie boards at the Grammys. Here's what you probably missed.

  • The Kansas City Chiefs' dietitian serves the team's protein-packed 'soothie smoothie' in shot glasses. Here's the recipe.

    Leslie Bonci has helped the Kansas City Chiefs eat right ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, where they'll be up against the Philadelphia Eagles.

  • 5 Spices That Can Improve Your Heart Health, According To Doctors

    They're high in antioxidants and can even eliminate the need to add salt and sugar.

  • 9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money

    Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people...

  • This Keurig makes the 'best at-home coffee' — and it's half off on Amazon Canada

    Looking to simplify your morning routine? This best-selling Keurig makes the "perfect" cup of coffee in minutes.

  • 10 Popular Products That Costco Doesn’t Sell Anymore

    Items that are popular be surprisingly discontinued at a moment's notice. Learn here about which of your favorite products aren't sold anymore at Costco.

  • Forget Buffalo Wings. Here’s How to Make the Grilled Chicken You’ll Want This Super Bowl.

    Chef Chris Shepherd shares his recipe for wings you'll want for the big game and beyond.

  • Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping

    If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good...