Forget The Glasses, Serve Your Jell-O Shots In Orange Peel Slices

Jell-O shots in orange peel - Greta L/Shutterstock

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jell-O shots are a fun adult twist on a classic kiddie snack. You get the jiggly sensation of Jell-O packed with booze to make for a fun party appetizer or welcome shot for your next get-together. They come in a wide range of flavors thanks to the many different types of alcohol and flavors of jelly powder you can choose from.

Now, Jell-O shots are typically served in shot glasses, making them easy to take the shooters. But why stick to the norm when you can get creative and serve your shots in orange peels sliced into wedges? The orange peels make the shots look like they're pieces of fruit when, in reality, they're alcohol-infused gelatin.

Are you ready to wow your party guests with this quick and easy hack? First, you'll need to choose what flavor Jell-O you're going to use. Then, you'll have to prep your orange peels and follow a set methodology to whip up this shot. Once you've mastered the technique, try mixing things up with variations on this aesthetic shooter!

Read more: The Ultimate Vodka Brands, Ranked

Prep Your Peels And Ready Your Jell-O

Person making Jell-O - Andreia Castro/Getty Images

The first step to making these shots is to prep your orange rinds. Now, you won't want to slice the fruit into sections right away as this will make it impossible for you to pour in the Jell-O liquid to set. Instead, start by cutting your oranges in half. Then, scoop out the fruit with a spoon, being careful not to damage the orange peel as you do so. You can also use a juicer to help hollow out the fruit (and get yummy freshly squeezed juice at the same time) before spooning out the remaining pieces of orange.

Next, it's time to mix up your gelatin with boiling water and your alcohol. To keep the orange theme, an orange Jell-O will work best here. Then, you can go for a neutral-tasting liquor like vodka, or you can play up the citrus feel by using Triple Sec or another orange liqueur such as Grand Marnier or dry curaçao. Feel free to play around with different liquors that you love and feel will enhance your shot with a truly orange flavor.

Story continues

Finish your shots by pouring the liquid into the hollowed-out orange halves and placing them in the refrigerator to set for several hours. Once they're solid and jiggly, remove the orange halves and use a knife to cut them into wedges. Then, all that's left to do is serve them and enjoy.

Variations On Orange Peel Jell-O Shots

Rows of lime peel Jell-O shots - Y. A. Photo/Shutterstock

Once you've mastered this orange Jell-O shot method, you can start to get creative and play around with variations on the recipe. For starters, you can try mixing up the Jell-O filling. The easiest way to tweak this recipe is to just use a different flavored filling, such as lime or watermelon. Additionally, rather than just using orange gelatin, you could do a double-layer shot, first setting half-full oranges with one type of gelatin and then topping them with a second flavor of boozy Jell-O. The second flavor could be a rosy red flavor for a sunrise-style shot, a plain gelatin mixed with coconut milk for an orange creamsicle feel, or anything else that strikes your fancy.

Another simple variation on the orange peel Jell-O shooter to try is to use different types of hollowed-out fruit. For instance, you could make use of hollowed-out limes and lime filling for a cute citrus shooter, or even go with a red filling for a shot reminiscent of a mini watermelon slice. Other fruit peel shots to try include using grapefruit, lemon, or even pomegranate. Regardless of which of these variations you choose, you'll be sure to wow your party guests with tasty Jell-O shooters.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.