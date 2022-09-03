Forget fine wines – investors are snapping up English vineyards

Charlotte Gifford
·4 min read
vineyard - John Lawrence for The Telegraph
vineyard - John Lawrence for The Telegraph

Once a passion project for the rich and famous, buying up a prestigious vineyard is an increasingly viable option for would-be investors as rising temperatures prompt a boom in British winemaking.

Tucked away in the chalk hills of south-east Cambridgeshire, eight miles from the centre of Cambridge, Chilford Hall Vineyard produces more than 18,000 bottles of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines every year.

But when Sam Alper planted the vineyard in 1972, winemaking was still a fairly outlandish activity in Britain, his widow, Fiona Alper, now its owner, said. At the time the country was home to fewer than 200 vineyards, according to the trade body WineGB. Now Mrs Alper’s is one of 800.

She said: “You could say Sam was eccentric, but certainly he was ahead of the game with everything.”

chilford hall vineyard - John Lawrence for The Telegraph
chilford hall vineyard - John Lawrence for The Telegraph

The latest figures from WineGB show that 9.3 million bottles of English and Welsh wine were sold in 2021, a rise of 31pc year on year. As wine production has taken off, more people have wanted a piece of the growing business.

When England’s biggest winery, Chapel Down, raised £18.5m in 2017 it received the backing of the world’s biggest fund manager BlackRock.

Although a relatively niche area, investing in wine can be lucrative. According to estate agents Knight Frank, fine wine was the best performer among “luxury” investments in 2021, when it returned on average 16pc. But those with more money to play with and an entrepreneurial streak could make even more by buying a vineyard.

Estate agents Strutt & Parker and Cheffins reported that demand for vineyards has soared in recent years – particularly if they already have a commercially viable business.

Chris Spofforth, of estate agency Savills, said: “Ten to 15 years ago you had to start from scratch, so most people were buying land for vine planting. Now demand is highest for vineyards that are already up and running and where the brand is established.”

Once vines are planted, it is usually five years before they reach full productivity. This, as well as the high capital investment needed for wine production, is why established vineyards are so sought after.

“A recognised brand is also important because if you’re buying a vineyard you’re also buying stock, so you want to know you’ve got a good product,” said Mr Spofforth.

Chilford Hall - Chilford Hall
Chilford Hall - Chilford Hall

Because specific conditions are needed to grow vines – free-draining soil and a south-facing location not prone to late frosts – investors are prepared to pay a premium for the land.

Whereas most arable land in Britain sells for between £8,000 and £10,000 an acre, vine-growing land typically sells for £15,000 to £25,000, according to Strutt & Parker. Savills said more prestigious vineyards could go for £30,000 to £35,000 an acre. Chilford Hall, one of Britain’s oldest wineries, is on sale for £2m.

Knight Frank recently sold Hidden Spring Vineyard in West Sussex off market for £3.05m to South African buyers who wanted to buy a going concern in the UK wine market. The property came with a developed business and brand, plus an award-winning wine.

It may be an expensive business to get into, but the returns can be worthwhile. Chapel Down recorded a 17pc increase in sales last year to £16.9m.

Simon Gooderham, of Cheffins, which is handling the sale of Chilford Hall, said many farming clients were looking to cash in on the interest in British wine as a way to diversify away from traditional farming income.

“As direct farm subsidy payments are now beginning to fall, many farmers are actively looking for additional income streams and winemaking can provide a great, fun alternative,” he said.

Chilford Hall - Chilford Hall
Chilford Hall - Chilford Hall

Experts have predicted that a winemaking boom in Britain is just around the corner as temperatures soar.

A recent study by researchers from the University of East Anglia predicted that over the next 20 years the changing climate would allow Britain’s wine producers to grow a broader range of popular grape varieties, including sauv­ignon blanc, riesling and sémillon.

Wine-growing regions in Italy, France and Spain, by contrast, may suffer reduced yields as a result of extreme weather. The French grower Taittinger planted its first British vines in Kent in 2017, and more recently the champagne house Vranken-Pommery lodged an application to build a winemaking facility in Hampshire.

The chalky soils of Kent, Hampshire and Sussex are particularly good for growing chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier, the grape varieties most commonly used for sparkling wines.

“It’s now so hot in the Champagne area that producers there are having to plant red wines,” said Mrs Alper. “More French and Spanish growers are investing in England because they think it’s the next place in winemaking.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • After whirlwind bye week, Alouettes look to kickstart home stint against Redblacks

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes' bye week was anything but peaceful. The Alouettes (4-6) were destined for a positive break following a 29-28 thriller win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since then, fullback Christophe Normand was arrested by provincial police for alleged child luring. The Alouettes suspended Normand, then released him on Aug. 30. Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations and resigned from his CFL board of governors role.

  • 6 potential landing spots if Patrick Kane decides to move

    What would be the best landing spot for Patrick Kane if he chooses to move on from the Chicago Blackhawks?

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Peters, Schaffer-Baker and Henry named CFL top performers for Week 12

    Toronto defensive back Jamal Peters, Saskatchewan receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker and Calgary receiver Malik Henry have been named the CFL’s top performers for Week 12. Peters recorded a career-high three interceptions, including his first career interception returned for a touchdown, as the Argonauts defeated visiting Hamilton 37-20 on Friday. He accumulated 84 return yards after his picks, highlighted by a 67-yard touchdown return in the fourth quarter that put the Argonauts up 34-19. Peters adde

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend