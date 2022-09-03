Forget fine wines – investors are snapping up English vineyards

vineyard - John Lawrence for The Telegraph

Once a passion project for the rich and famous, buying up a prestigious vineyard is an increasingly viable option for would-be investors as rising temperatures prompt a boom in British winemaking.

Tucked away in the chalk hills of south-east Cambridgeshire, eight miles from the centre of Cambridge, Chilford Hall Vineyard produces more than 18,000 bottles of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines every year.

But when Sam Alper planted the vineyard in 1972, winemaking was still a fairly outlandish activity in Britain, his widow, Fiona Alper, now its owner, said. At the time the country was home to fewer than 200 vineyards, according to the trade body WineGB. Now Mrs Alper’s is one of 800.

She said: “You could say Sam was eccentric, but certainly he was ahead of the game with everything.”

The latest figures from WineGB show that 9.3 million bottles of English and Welsh wine were sold in 2021, a rise of 31pc year on year. As wine production has taken off, more people have wanted a piece of the growing business.

When England’s biggest winery, Chapel Down, raised £18.5m in 2017 it received the backing of the world’s biggest fund manager BlackRock.

Although a relatively niche area, investing in wine can be lucrative. According to estate agents Knight Frank, fine wine was the best performer among “luxury” investments in 2021, when it returned on average 16pc. But those with more money to play with and an entrepreneurial streak could make even more by buying a vineyard.

Estate agents Strutt & Parker and Cheffins reported that demand for vineyards has soared in recent years – particularly if they already have a commercially viable business.

Chris Spofforth, of estate agency Savills, said: “Ten to 15 years ago you had to start from scratch, so most people were buying land for vine planting. Now demand is highest for vineyards that are already up and running and where the brand is established.”

Once vines are planted, it is usually five years before they reach full productivity. This, as well as the high capital investment needed for wine production, is why established vineyards are so sought after.

“A recognised brand is also important because if you’re buying a vineyard you’re also buying stock, so you want to know you’ve got a good product,” said Mr Spofforth.

Because specific conditions are needed to grow vines – free-draining soil and a south-facing location not prone to late frosts – investors are prepared to pay a premium for the land.

Whereas most arable land in Britain sells for between £8,000 and £10,000 an acre, vine-growing land typically sells for £15,000 to £25,000, according to Strutt & Parker. Savills said more prestigious vineyards could go for £30,000 to £35,000 an acre. Chilford Hall, one of Britain’s oldest wineries, is on sale for £2m.

Knight Frank recently sold Hidden Spring Vineyard in West Sussex off market for £3.05m to South African buyers who wanted to buy a going concern in the UK wine market. The property came with a developed business and brand, plus an award-winning wine.

It may be an expensive business to get into, but the returns can be worthwhile. Chapel Down recorded a 17pc increase in sales last year to £16.9m.

Simon Gooderham, of Cheffins, which is handling the sale of Chilford Hall, said many farming clients were looking to cash in on the interest in British wine as a way to diversify away from traditional farming income.

“As direct farm subsidy payments are now beginning to fall, many farmers are actively looking for additional income streams and winemaking can provide a great, fun alternative,” he said.

Experts have predicted that a winemaking boom in Britain is just around the corner as temperatures soar.

A recent study by researchers from the University of East Anglia predicted that over the next 20 years the changing climate would allow Britain’s wine producers to grow a broader range of popular grape varieties, including sauv­ignon blanc, riesling and sémillon.

Wine-growing regions in Italy, France and Spain, by contrast, may suffer reduced yields as a result of extreme weather. The French grower Taittinger planted its first British vines in Kent in 2017, and more recently the champagne house Vranken-Pommery lodged an application to build a winemaking facility in Hampshire.

The chalky soils of Kent, Hampshire and Sussex are particularly good for growing chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier, the grape varieties most commonly used for sparkling wines.

“It’s now so hot in the Champagne area that producers there are having to plant red wines,” said Mrs Alper. “More French and Spanish growers are investing in England because they think it’s the next place in winemaking.”