Forget to file your 2019 tax return? Here's how you can still get your refund.

Does the IRS owe you an extra $800 or $900?

It might if you didn't file a tax return for 2019. The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that nearly 1.5 million people across the nation have unclaimed refunds for the 2019 tax year.

If you're owed money, you'd have until July 17 to complete and file your 2019 federal income tax return.

Nearly $1.5 billion in federal income tax refunds for 2019 remain unclaimed nationwide because people haven’t filed their 2019 tax returns yet. Half of them are owed more than $893 and half are owed less.

Under the law, taxpayers usually have three years to file and claim their tax refunds. If they don't file within three years, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.

Why would some not file a return?

“The 2019 tax returns came due during the pandemic, and many people may have overlooked or forgotten about these refunds,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement.

Sometimes, people don't make enough money to be required to file a return. And in some cases, people don't want to file because they're concerned that they won't see the refund cash anyway. Taxpayers seeking a 2019 tax refund might not get money in their hands if they have not filed tax returns for 2020 and 2021.

And yes, the 2019 refund could be applied to amounts still owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or past-due federal debts.

Can I still get my 2019 tax credits,?

The IRS estimate of the money that's owed is based on taxes that were already withheld from paychecks or paid during 2019.

For some taxpayers, even more money could be at stake. The estimated dollars that are unclaimed do not include potentially hundreds or thousands of dollars for those who qualify for generous credits, such as the earned income tax credit.

Taxpayers are warned to watch out for bad preparers. Fraud schemes have included situations where a preperarer shows a legitimate return to the taxpayer but then files a different false return that generates a substantial refund that the preparer pockets. File photo: A 2014 photo shows the Internal Revenue Service headquarters building in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

For 2019, the earned income tax credit was worth as much as $6,557. But you could receive less than that too. To qualify for any amount of the credit, incomes for 2019 had to be below:

• $50,162 ($55,952 if married filing jointly) for those with three or more qualifying children.

• $46,703 ($52,493 if married filing jointly) for people with two qualifying children.

• $41,094 ($46,884 if married filing jointly) for those with one qualifying child.

• $15,570 ($21,370 if married filing jointly) for people without qualifying children.

Do you have to file taxes by April 15?

Your tax return for 2022 is due on Tuesday.

But a return that needs to be filed for 2019 can be filed into mid-July. The reason? Back in 2020, taxpayers saw an extended tax deadline that pushed filing one's taxes into July, instead of April, during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the three-year window for 2019 unfiled returns is now July 17.

How can I get my missing W-2 online?

No idea how to start? The IRS said you can still gather the information needed to file a 2019 tax return. Taxpayers who are missing Forms W-2, 1098, 1099, or 5498 can request copies from their employer, bank, or other payers.

Your best bet might be to search the Get Transcript Online tool at IRS.gov for key information. Taxpayers who are unable to get missing forms from their employer or others can order a free wage and income transcript at IRS.gov. "For many taxpayers, this is by far the quickest and easiest option," the IRS said.

As a last resort, you could file Form 4506-T with the IRS to request a “wage and income transcript.” The transcript shows information already received by the IRS, such as Forms W-2, 1099, 1098, Form 5498 and IRA contribution information. Taxpayers can use the information from the transcript to file their tax returns. "But plan ahead," the IRS stated, "these written requests can take several weeks; people are strongly urged to try the other options first."

