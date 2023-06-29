Forget FAANG and GAMMA, the 'Magnificent 7' tech stocks - including Tesla and Nvidia - now dominate the market

Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt in the 2016 remake of "The Magnificent Seven". Sony Pictures

Nvidia, Tesla, and five other mega-cap stocks have started 2023 on a tear, accounting for most of the S&P 500's gains.

Some analysts have taken to calling the group "the Magnificent Seven."

Investors have piled into Big Tech this year thanks to the rise of AI and the expectation that the Federal Reserve will soon start cutting interest rates.

A handful of Big Tech stocks have accounted for nearly all of the market's gains in 2023.

Nvidia, Tesla, and five others have all racked up huge returns, with investors emboldened by the expectation that the Federal Reserve will soon slash interest rates loading up on shares in a bid to take advantage of the artificial intelligence boom.

The stocks' massive gains have powered benchmark indices higher as well, with the S&P 500 up 14% and the Nasdaq Composite soaring 30% year-to-date.

Some analysts have taken to calling the group a new name: "The Magnificent Seven".

That cluster features the GAMMA stocks – Google parent Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Amazon – as well as two new names in Nvidia and Tesla.

Nvidia reached a trillion-dollar valuation for the first time ever last month thanks to an AI-fueled demand for its semiconductor chips.

Meanwhile, Tesla shares have surged since late April, with investors piling into the EV maker after it signed landmark deals for Ford and GM to use its charging network.

The so-called Magnificent 7 are now the largest seven US-listed companies - although some strategists worry that could spell doom for the broader market.

"When there's a narrow group of leaders, there's a big risk if something bad happens to tech," Minerva Analysis founder Kathleen Brooks told Insider last month.

"If interest rates go to 7%... then that becomes bad news for the whole market," she added, referring to the fact that growth stocks tend to suffer the most when borrowing costs rise.

Nvidia has been the biggest success story from the seven Big Tech giants in 2023, surging 181% year-to-date.

Meta and Tesla have both also racked up triple-digit gains and are the benchmark S&P 500's second- and fourth-best-performing stocks this year, respectively.

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon have all climbed between 35% and 55%, with Apple now on the brink of becoming the first-ever company with a $3 trillion valuation.

Read the original article on Business Insider