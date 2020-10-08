Forget Everything You Thought You Knew About Dishwashers. Ina Garten Has Spoken.

From Woman's Day

Ina Garten sparked a major Instagram debate when she posted a picture of her loaded dishwasher with the caption, "If you're not sick of unloading the dishwasher, could you please unload mine?" The Barefoot Contessa star has been cooking up a storm since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced her, and millions of other Americans, to shelter in place since March. And while quarantine cooking can be soothing, constantly loading and unloading the dishwasher is, arguably, anything but.

Most Americans probably agree with Garten: constantly filling up and emptying your dishwasher can be taxing. What Americans can't agree on, it seems, is what actually goes in a dishwasher. Garten had some of her knives in her's, which has long been regarded as a kitchen no-no.

"A dishwasher can be detrimental to the quality of your knife," Viola Wüsthof, the first female CEO of her family's knife company Wüsthof, told Martha Stewart. "They are often too abrasive and based on the type of detergent used, the process can cause rust or corrosion."

Garten's fans flooded the comment section of her picture with their concerns about her knives being in the dishwasher.

"Knives in the dishwasher! Doesn't damage them?" one Instagram user asked.

"Would love to know Ina's approach on All-Clad and knives in the dishwasher," another added, in reference to the well-known US cookware company.



Garden couldn't leave her fans' questions unanswered, so she responded to them, saying, "EVERYTHING goes in the dishwasher!! My assistant used to put the bird cage in the dishwasher (she took the bird out first)." She added that she washes her knives and All-Clad cookware in the dishwasher multiple times a day, and some of them are 40 years old.

Understandably, many of her fans were thrilled to know they could, in fact, wash all of their cookware in the dishwasher from here on out. One even joked that Garten had saved them "years of relationship counseling."

"If Ina Garten puts her knives and spatulas in the dishwasher, then I can put my knives and spatulas in the dishwasher!" another Instagram user commented.

"My mom would kill me, but now that I have your approval that's all I need!" another person wrote.

Garten's assertion that "everything goes in the dishwasher" caused further debate in the comment section, however. After all, what constitutes "everything"? Garten, in response, explained that she would avoid putting cast iron pans or wooden cutting boards in the dishwasher.

"This is absolutely the most shocking and revolutionary Instagram post in a long time!" one fan wrote.

